Luetta Gail (Merckling) Lee, age 92, daughter of Wayne Merckling and Sylvia Elizabeth Anna (Walker) Merckling, was born on Feb. 28, 1930, in Isadora, Mo. She passed away peacefully at her home in Raymondville, Mo., on Jan. 17, 2023. Gail always remarked that she was born in the smallest county in Missouri and would die in the largest county in Missouri.

RAYMONDVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO