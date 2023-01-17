Read full article on original website
TCMH staffs ER with doctors from well-known southwest Missouri firm
Texas County Memorial Hospital announced the partnership of its emergency department with 360 Degree Medicine, a leading emergency medicine staffing group in southwest Missouri. It is a physician-owned, independent group of emergency and hospital physicians and has provided emergency department and hospital medicine services for rural hospitals in the Ozarks...
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County to be reduced for bridge work
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. The bridge is between Highway 181 and Highway AV just east of Cabool. Weather permitting, work will take place from 6 a.m. to...
Coroner releases a report on 2022 activity
Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater has issued a report on that office’s activity in 2022. The coroner investigated 265 deaths last year — 222 were natural and 30 resulted from accidents. There were four homicides and nine suicides. Lasater responded to 84 death scenes and traveled 6,126 miles...
CAROLE ELLEN (VAUGHN) CHIPPS
Carole Ellen (Vaughn) Chipps, the daughter of William B. Vaughn and Amanda Rose (Shineman) Vaughn, was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo. She passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, just four days shy of her 80th birthday at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Carole married...
LUETTA GAIL LEE
Luetta Gail (Merckling) Lee, age 92, daughter of Wayne Merckling and Sylvia Elizabeth Anna (Walker) Merckling, was born on Feb. 28, 1930, in Isadora, Mo. She passed away peacefully at her home in Raymondville, Mo., on Jan. 17, 2023. Gail always remarked that she was born in the smallest county in Missouri and would die in the largest county in Missouri.
Success man charged in fatal accident
A Success man faces three charges following a fatal crash in May 2022 in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges of DWI – death of another; DWI – serious physical injury, both felonies, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent matter, involving an accident, a misdemeanor.
Cabool man arrested on multiple charges, patrol says
A Cabool man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lealin D. Wake, 42, is charged with DWI, felony possession of methamphetamine and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was arrested at 1:22 a.m. and taken to the Texas County Jail, the...
Nine vehicles involved in crash that sent two to local hospital
Several agencies were called Thursday afternoon to the Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. following an accident involving nine vehicles that sent two persons to a local hospital, authorities said. The incident occurred in the southwest corner of the lot. Ambulances from Texas County Memorial Hospital...
