Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA Gymnastics Announces Sponsorship Deals with AAI, Spieth America
USA Gymnastics has extended a partnership with one equipment supplier in American Athletic Inc., and added a new partner as another official equipment supplier in Spieth America, the national governing body announced this week. A partner of USA Gymnastics since 1963, AAI will continue to serve as the official supplier...
Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup Heads to Texas
Collegiate Sports Management Group and EsportsU announced today it has selected Esports Stadium Arlington to host its Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup Texas Finals on May 6-7. CECC Texas is the largest multi-conference gathering of collegiate esports programs with 64 teams competing in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Overwatch 2, Rocket...
Riot Games’ League Championship Series Coming to Raleigh
Riot Games’ League Championship Series is coming to PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, this spring. “Raleigh has established itself as an international hub for esports and gaming,” said Raul Fernandez, head of Americas Esports at Riot Games. “The LCS is excited to activate its community, bringing it together through a set of unique activities that will make the conclusion of the 2023 Spring Split one that will reverberate through fans for years to come. Attendees will witness the apex of competitive League of Legends play in North America, with the LCS trophy and domestic glory on the line.”
XP League to Launch in Central Florida in May
XP League, an youth esports organization, is launching in Central Florida this spring and compete in titles like Rocket League, Minecraft, and Fortnite. “I’ve spent the last decade working alongside community leaders in Central Florida to help establish Orlando as an epicenter for the growing esports industry,” said Sari Kitelyn, owner of Greater Orlando XP League.
