Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object

By Brett Yager
KXRM
 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. When officers arrived they contacted the victim who was assaulted by an unknown suspect.

Police said the victim was hit in the head with a blunt object. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

CSPD said the suspect left the area before officers arrived. The suspect is unidentified and the investigation is currently ongoing.

