Our Online Searches Reveal What Could Be The Top Phobia In New Jersey
Pretty much everybody you meet in the Garden State, and the world for that matter has something they are afraid of, and in many cases, it's a phobia. So which phobia are people in New Jersey googling the most?. The most searched phobia may be able to tell you a...
“JEET?” These 10 Cringey NJ Pronunciations Sound Like Nails on a Chalkboard
"Jeet? Cause I'm unna go wawk the doo-awg and then go the deli to axe if they have any gabagool left like I seen yesterday." Did you get any of that? Then you're from New Jersey. But it didn't sound very pretty, did it!!?. We New Jerseyans have many colorful,...
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
How many times have you been watching a movie and recognized a location in New Jersey?. The Garden State has many film-worthy locations, but which spot has been featured on the silver screen the most?. I came across an article that went state-by-state to identify the locations that have been...
Is Bruce Springsteen Rehearsing For His Upcoming Tour at Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena Tonight?
There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th). Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that? We haven't been able to confirm or deny these rumors (so far).
These 5 Popular New Jersey Butterfly Gardens Should Be On Your Spring Bucket List
Butterflies are beautiful. Butterflies, to me, mean positivity and change. To so many people, including kids, butterflies are calming, and to catch one on your finger, is so cool. I had no idea we had so many butterfly gardens in New Jersey. I remember falling in love with the butterfly...
Historical And Beloved New Jersey Landmark On Boring Tourist Trap List
There will be a lot of people all over New Jersey who are not very happy about this one. A beloved New Jersey landmark has been included on a national list of the worst tourist traps. Let's be honest. There are definitely tourist traps out there all over this great...
NJ weather: Hints of winter, starting with end of weekend storm
Well, Thursday was quite a sloppy, soggy, disgusting day. Most of New Jersey picked up a half-inch to an inch of rain. Of course, if temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees colder, we would be shoveling snow right about now. The rain finally wrapped up around 2 o'clock Friday morning,...
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
wrnjradio.com
Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
phillyvoice.com
Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close
Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
New Jersey Pilot Flies Devils Logo Into Competition’s Airspace
This takes New Jersey pride to the next level and I love it. A Devil’s fan proved his allegiance to the team in the most creative way possible. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a Devils logo!. Jeremy Katz also known as @airplanenut312 on social...
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital
On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey
This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
Amazing New Jersey Japanese Restaurant Gets National Attention
The one thing all New Jersey residents can agree on is that we love our food. We are used to amazing restaurants and delicious food everywhere we turn. And we are becoming famous for having some of the best sushi around. We have already cornered the market on Italian food,...
Jerry Blavat, Philadelphia’s ‘Geator with the Heater,’ dies at 82
Jerry Blavat, a Philadelphia radio institution known for more than 60 years around the region as the “Geator with the Heater,” has died. He was 82.
Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country
A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
