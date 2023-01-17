ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SoJO 104.9

Is Bruce Springsteen Rehearsing For His Upcoming Tour at Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena Tonight?

There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th). Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that? We haven't been able to confirm or deny these rumors (so far).
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts

NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close

Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital

On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey

This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country

A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
