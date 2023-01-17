ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.

