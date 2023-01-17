Read full article on original website
Boygenius Announce New Album The Record, Share Three Songs: Listen
Boygenius are back. The supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will release its debut LP, The Record, on March 31, via Interscope. Today, they’ve shared three new songs: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” Check them out below, along with the album art and tracklist.
The National Announce Tour and New Album Featuring Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers
The National have announced their ninth studio album: First Two Pages of Frankenstein arrives April 28 via 4AD and features guest contributions from Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers. The band has also shared the album’s lead single, “Tropic Morning News,” co-written with lead singer Matt Berninger’s wife, Carin Besser. The National will embark on a tour behind First Two Pages of Frankenstein starting this May; openers include Patti Smith, Soccer Mommy, the Beths, and Bartees Strange. Check out the new song, the new album’s tracklist, and the band’s tour dates below.
Pink Siifu and Ahwlee Announce B. Cool-Aid Album, Share New Song: Listen
B. Cool-Aid, the duo of Pink Siifu and Ahwlee, have announced a new album: Leather Blvd. is due out March 31 via Lex Records. The group has also shared a new song, “Cnt Go Back ( Tell Me ),” featuring Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, and Maurice II. Find it below.
Fall Out Boy Announce First Album Since 2018, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Fall Out Boy have shared the new song “Love From the Other Side.” It’s the first taste of So Much (for) Stardust, the band’s follow-up to the 2018 album Mania. Watch the video for the single below. So Much (for) Stardust is out March 24 via...
Snail Mail Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour
Snail Mail has announced a new run of U.S. tour dates scheduled for this spring in support of her latest LP, Valentine. The tour kicks off in Iowa City on April 7 and wraps up later in the spring. It also includes two performances in Indio, California, for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Check out the full list of dates below.
Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s easy to forget how many hit songs Drake created in his nearly 15-year musical career. But he presented an emphatic reminder with an intimate concert at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Saturday, his first-ever show at the legendary venue. During the performance, the four-time Grammy winner teased that new music could […] The post Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Robbie Bachman, Drummer and Co-Founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Has Died
Robbie Bachman, the drummer and co-founder of ’70s rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. Bachman’s older brother Randy Bachman—who fronted and played guitar in the band—announced the news on his official Twitter account yesterday (January 12). “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
Yaeji Details Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for New Song “For Granted”: Watch
Yaeji has shared the first song from her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, which has a newly announced release date of April 7. The lead single, released via XL, is titled “For Granted,” and it arrives with a video that the musician directed herself. Yaeji has also announced a stretch of tour dates through North America. Check out “For Granted,” along with Yaeji’s springtime schedule, below. Find ticketing information below, too, and at Yaeji’s website.
Aphex Twin Teases First Show Since 2019
Aphex Twin could be coming back soon, as NME points out. A website featuring the producer’s iconic logo inside of the word “London” was discovered at www.190823.co.uk, leading fans to speculate that Richard D. James might perform at London’s Field Day festival, which takes place on August 19, 2023, at Victoria Park.
Taylor Swift Albums Account for 1 in 25 Vinyl LPs Sold in 2022
Last year, one of every 25 vinyl LPs sold in the United States was a Taylor Swift album, Billboard reports, citing Luminate’s year-end music roundup. Driven by the bonanza release of Midnights, which encouraged fans to buy multiple copies with different sleeves, Swift’s 1.7 million LP sales made her the runaway top-seller in the vinyl market. Based on total album-equivalent consumption, however, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was 2022’s biggest album in the United States. It pulled ahead with massive streaming numbers: 4.3 billion audio streams to Midnights’ 1.8 billion.
Beyoncé Gives First Performance Since 2020 at Dubai Hotel Opening
On Saturday night, January 21, Beyoncé performed during the grand reveal of Atlantis the Royal, a new luxury resort in Dubai. The hourlong concert—marking Beyoncé’s first live performance since 2020—was attended by over 1,000 people, including celebrities and “special guests,” as noted in a press release. Beyoncé opened her first set with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last” and performed tracks from across her catalog, though none off of her latest album, Renaissance. Beyoncé last performed live during a tribute for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in February, 2020. At the 2022 Oscars, she aired a pre-taped performance of her King Richard song, “Be Alive.”
100 gecs Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
100 gecs are hitting the road this spring. Dylan Brady and Laure Les are set to release their second album, 10,000 gecs, in late March, and, now, they’ve announced that they’ll be touring North American in support of the album. Machine Girl are set to open for the band on tour, with select dates featuring Fever Ray as co-headliner. Find the full list of dates below.
Water From Your Eyes Sign to Matador, Announce New York Residency
Water From Your Eyes, the Brooklyn-via-Chicago electro-pop outfit, have signed to Matador. The duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos have also announced a residency in Brooklyn this March, after their February tour of Europe, which includes support slots with now-labelmates Interpol. You can also sign up for their new newsletter here. Find the band’s tour schedule below.
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Musical, Here Lies Love, to Debut on Broadway
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim have announced that Here Lies Love, their collaborative disco-pop musical, is coming to Broadway later this year. The show tells the story of Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines, and the People Power Revolution, which removed her and her husband, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, from power in February 1986.
Metallica Share Video for New Song “Screaming Suicide”: Watch
Metallica have shared another single from their forthcoming LP, 72 Seasons. The new track is titled “Screaming Suicide,” and the band collaborated with “Lux Æterna” director Tim Saccenti again for the video. Check it out below. In a press release, the band’s James Hetfield shared...
Taylor Swift Performs “Anti-Hero” for the First Time at the 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during the 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London tonight (January 12). Swift brought her acoustic guitar onstage for a debut performance of her Midnights track “Anti-Hero.” She also covered “The City,” which appears on the 1975’s 2013 self-titled LP. Fans have posted several clips of her appearance on social media.
Late Developers
Belle and Sebastian may always be remembered for their unlikely ascent in the 1990s: the makeshift band of Glasgow musicians who became international word-of-mouth sensations and helped define the sound of the era’s sensitive indie pop. But what they accomplished in the decade-plus after their dual 1996 breakthroughs, Tigermilk and its quick follow-up If You’re Feeling Sinister, was pretty unusual too. They transformed into a festival-ready ensemble who reached new and gaudier heights, all without the pressures (or perks) of mainstream fame. Last year’s A Bit of Previous, their first proper studio album in seven years, was another improbable triumph, reinvigorating familiar themes of spirituality, sexuality, and existential crisis with an easygoing humility born of experience: Belle and Sebastian were so much older then, they’re younger than that now.
“Eclipse de Amor” [ft. Buscabulla]
Do not deny a girl her resentment. “Me diste la ilusión/De quedarme a tu vera” (“You gave me the illusion/Of staying by your side”), accuses the Barcelona-born, Brooklyn-based experimental pop artist NOIA on her single “Eclipse de Amor,” her sharp and airy falsetto piercing through curls of percussion. Buscabulla vocalist Raquel Berrios echoes NOIA’s slow, embittered tone, but there’s deeper sadness underneath; her voice is as soft as charmeuse, but forlorn and tattered, like a hand-me-down dress.
