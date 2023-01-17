ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wbontv.com

Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County. KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE

Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
BELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested On Assault Charges

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Rebecca Lynn Bruner age 44 of London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2023 at approximately 3:45 PM. The arrest occurred...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County

Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Short Standoff With Police Ends With Man Surrendering

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on KY 3439, following reports of a man with a rifle allegedly threatening to shoot another man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, the potential victims mentioned in the call told them the suspect,...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs

Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy