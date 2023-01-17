Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
Teenage boy reported missing in Somerset
Aiden Lewis Miller was last seen leaving 107 Rock Quarry Rd. on Thursday.
wbontv.com
Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
WKYT 27
KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County. KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
thebig1063.com
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
wymt.com
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a theft complaint for police escalated into an event that left one person recovering from burns. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs was called to a home off Highway 421 for a report of some people stealing items from the property.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Assault Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Rebecca Lynn Bruner age 44 of London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2023 at approximately 3:45 PM. The arrest occurred...
WKYT 27
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Stolen Ford Bronco
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a red Ford Bronco with the Kentucky Tag number A7C105. The Bronco was stolen at night on Sunday January 8th, off Rose Street in Laurel County. The sheriff’s...
wdrb.com
Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
fox56news.com
Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette County sheriff imposter
A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday from someone impersonating at the sergeant Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette …. A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
fox56news.com
Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County
Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office finds three residents from assisted living facility with new technology
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky sheriff said his office was able to find three missing people on Thursday thanks to new technology his office received. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said his office wanted to use drone technology since his first term in office. He said in...
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
q95fm.net
Short Standoff With Police Ends With Man Surrendering
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on KY 3439, following reports of a man with a rifle allegedly threatening to shoot another man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, the potential victims mentioned in the call told them the suspect,...
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
lakercountry.com
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
fox56news.com
Man dies of suspected overdose in Richmond Waffle House bathroom, woman charged
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Richmond woman is facing charges after allegedly providing heroin to a man who died in a Waffle House bathroom. Police said they responded around 1:30 a.m. Monday to the Waffle House on Eastern Bypass in Richmond for a welfare check of a man possibly locked in the bathroom.
Comments / 0