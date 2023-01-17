The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO