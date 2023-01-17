Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Assault Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Rebecca Lynn Bruner age 44 of London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2023 at approximately 3:45 PM. The arrest occurred...
wtloam.com
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristy Johnson age 38 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London on Friday night January 13, 2023 at approximately 9:12 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd.,...
wklw.com
Prestonsburg Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges
Two people were arrested on drug charges on Wednesday in Prestonsburg. Police say they were dispatched to Landing Lane in the Stonecrest area where two people were passed out inside a vehicle. Officers reportedly located a quantity of methamphetamine in the vehicle. 30-year-old Miles Hamilton of Wayland and 23-year-old Cheyenne...
wcyb.com
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder
(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
wcyb.com
Court docs: Sullivan County murder suspect shot ex-girlfriend through bathroom window
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan County murder suspect shot his ex-girlfriend to death through a bathroom window on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by News 5. Donald Britt, 32, was charged with the murder of 36-year-old Katie Arnold. Prior to the shooting, court documents stated that Britt...
q95fm.net
Short Standoff With Police Ends With Man Surrendering
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on KY 3439, following reports of a man with a rifle allegedly threatening to shoot another man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, the potential victims mentioned in the call told them the suspect,...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime. Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students. After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate...
supertalk929.com
One juvenile arrested following threat against Volunteer High School
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after the child reportedly posted a threat against Volunteer High School to social media. The report from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the threat was posted regarding Volunteer High at around 5 PM. The threat reportedly...
BCSD: Pineville man arrested after deputy sees him strangling, punching woman
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Pineville man is in custody after deputies said he held a gun to a woman's head and a machete to her throat shortly before they found him strangling and punching her in the backyard. According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived to...
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant At Harlan County Residence
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sunday January 15th the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kenvir community. As deputies made entry into the residence they quickly detained two subjects and secured a firearm sitting on a couch. During a search of the residence several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were seized as well as a mixture of pills. Also seized was a Taurus 9mm handgun 682 dollars US currency and various electrical devices. Assisting Deputy Bryan Napier was Sheriff Chris Brewer, Lieutenant John Teagle, Constable Scotty Moore and deputies Austin Reynolds, Jeremy Jones and Chris Hickey.
q95fm.net
Pike County Crash That Killed Two People Now Under Investigation
A crash that took place in Pike County is now under investigation by Kentucky State Police. The crash is said to have happened at around 4:30 PM, on Monday, January 9th, on State Highway 194-E, in the Meta community. Following an initial investigation, troopers say 70-year-old Tabitha Vanhorn was driving...
wftgam.com
Clay County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Drug Arrests
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing charges following a traffic stop. Deputies pulled over a car off Muddy Gap Road. During their investigation, police found 47-year-old David Collins of Manchester had a warrant out for his arrest. When they searched him, deputies found meth, marijuana and other paraphernalia. They also found other drugs in the car near where Collins had been sitting. Police also found a handbag with the second suspect, 34-year-old Alisha Henson, also of Manchester, with more meth and her ID inside it. Once deputies arrested the pair and took them to jail, detention center officials found more drug paraphernalia. Collins is charged with public intoxication, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Henson is charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to produce an insurance card. They were lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
‘Menace and Danger to Society’: Sullivan County suspect linked to two homicides
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday night Sullivan County shooting, has been connected to a second homicide, according to authorities. Donald Britt was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon following a police pursuit in Johnson City. In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Sullivan […]
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Stolen Ford Bronco
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a red Ford Bronco with the Kentucky Tag number A7C105. The Bronco was stolen at night on Sunday January 8th, off Rose Street in Laurel County. The sheriff’s...
Kingsport Times-News
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
q95fm.net
Wise County Man Arrested On Charges Of Malicious Wounding
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On 1-12-2023 at approximately 10:30 pm Wise County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed during a domestic dispute on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, VA. When deputies arrived, they discovered a female with stab wounds to her head. The female was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
