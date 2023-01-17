Two people were arrested Wednesday after police found them passed out in a vehicle containing a quantity of meth. The Prestonsburg Police Department announced that they have arrested 30 year old Miles Hamiliton of Wayland and 23 year old Cheyenne Taylor of Kite on drug charges. Prestonsburg Police responded to a call of a vehicle in the Stonecrest community with two occupants passed out. Officer Williams arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, Officer Williams discovered a sufficient amount of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.

PRESTONSBURG, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO