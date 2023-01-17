Read full article on original website
Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
Two Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges In Belfry After Allegedly Admitting To Officer That Drugs Were In Their Car
A Trooper with the Kentucky State Police- who was on patrol in Belfry, arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. The trooper had stopped at a gas station and, upon exiting his vehicle, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car next to him. The trooper then spoke...
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder
(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Pike County Crash That Killed Two People Now Under Investigation
A crash that took place in Pike County is now under investigation by Kentucky State Police. The crash is said to have happened at around 4:30 PM, on Monday, January 9th, on State Highway 194-E, in the Meta community. Following an initial investigation, troopers say 70-year-old Tabitha Vanhorn was driving...
Lee County, Va. agencies help Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Lee County, Virginia agencies are looking to help people in the Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs. The two have joined together to create an Amazon wish list of common items requested by people in the programs. The list consists of basic hygiene essentials as well as products for […]
UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City
The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
Affidavit: Sullivan Co. victim had recently broken up with killer
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Katie Arnold had broken up with accused murderer Donald Britt — partly over “his involvement in a robbery in Johnson City” — in the days before he allegedly fatally shot her through a window of her home, an affidavit for his arrest reveals. The document, filed Thursday, says that text messages […]
Accused Sullivan Co. killer’s record includes three domestic violence incidents
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three separate domestic violence incidents — including one in which he reportedly pepper sprayed his ex-wife — are among numerous criminal charges and court cases in accused Sullivan County murderer Donald Britt’s past record. Britt, now charged with first-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting death of Katie Arnold and suspected in […]
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Greene Co. murder
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man arrested in 2020 after a body was found in a crashed vehicle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Greene County Court. According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Adrian Kiser pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse […]
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
‘Menace and Danger to Society’: Sullivan County suspect linked to two homicides
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday night Sullivan County shooting, has been connected to a second homicide, according to authorities. Donald Britt was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon following a police pursuit in Johnson City. In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Sullivan […]
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport then wound up broke down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
Two People Arrested after Police Found Them Passed Out in a Vehicle Containing Meth
Two people were arrested Wednesday after police found them passed out in a vehicle containing a quantity of meth. The Prestonsburg Police Department announced that they have arrested 30 year old Miles Hamiliton of Wayland and 23 year old Cheyenne Taylor of Kite on drug charges. Prestonsburg Police responded to a call of a vehicle in the Stonecrest community with two occupants passed out. Officer Williams arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, Officer Williams discovered a sufficient amount of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.
Bristol man charged with attempted murder
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have a warning for stores, businesses and people who use cash to pay for things: Make sure it’s real!. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say movie prop money is being used as...
