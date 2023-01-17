ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

WJHL

Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder

(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Pike County Crash That Killed Two People Now Under Investigation

A crash that took place in Pike County is now under investigation by Kentucky State Police. The crash is said to have happened at around 4:30 PM, on Monday, January 9th, on State Highway 194-E, in the Meta community. Following an initial investigation, troopers say 70-year-old Tabitha Vanhorn was driving...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City

The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Affidavit: Sullivan Co. victim had recently broken up with killer

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Katie Arnold had broken up with accused murderer Donald Britt — partly over “his involvement in a robbery in Johnson City” — in the days before he allegedly fatally shot her through a window of her home, an affidavit for his arrest reveals. The document, filed Thursday, says that text messages […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Accused Sullivan Co. killer’s record includes three domestic violence incidents

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three separate domestic violence incidents — including one in which he reportedly pepper sprayed his ex-wife — are among numerous criminal charges and court cases in accused Sullivan County murderer Donald Britt’s past record. Britt, now charged with first-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting death of Katie Arnold and suspected in […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Greene Co. murder

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man arrested in 2020 after a body was found in a crashed vehicle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Greene County Court. According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Adrian Kiser pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested after Police Found Them Passed Out in a Vehicle Containing Meth

Two people were arrested Wednesday after police found them passed out in a vehicle containing a quantity of meth. The Prestonsburg Police Department announced that they have arrested 30 year old Miles Hamiliton of Wayland and 23 year old Cheyenne Taylor of Kite on drug charges. Prestonsburg Police responded to a call of a vehicle in the Stonecrest community with two occupants passed out. Officer Williams arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, Officer Williams discovered a sufficient amount of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol man charged with attempted murder

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN

