New York State

Madonna announces greatest hits tour; Where you can see her

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1retgo_0kHX4ypA00

Madonna is celebrating 40 years worth of hits with a new global tour that kicks off this summer.

The so-called “Queen of Pop” announced “ The Celebration Tour ” in a video featuring a truth or dare game (a throwback to her 1991 documentary) featuring an assortment of celebrities including Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Lil’ Wayne, Diplo, and Judd Apatow.

In the clip, Schumer dares Madonna to go on a world tour and play her greatest hits from the past four decades.

“That’s a lot of songs,” Madonna mused. “You think people would come to that show?”

The Celebration Tour will make stops in 35 cities and kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 15. The living legend will also perform in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before departing for the European leg of the tour.

Bob the Drag Queen (a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue) will be featured as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 and Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Madonna is the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time. Her self-titled debut album “Madonna” was released in 1983 and featured hits like “Lucky Star,” “Holiday,” and “Borderline.” In 2015, Guinness World Records named her the best-selling female recording artist.

The Celebration Tour North American dates:

  • Saturday, July 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • Tuesday, July 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Saturday, July 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
  • Tuesday, July 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
  • Thursday, July 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
  • Sunday, July 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
  • Wednesday, Aug. 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Saturday, Aug. 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Monday, Aug. 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
  • Wednesday, Aug. 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • Sunday, Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Saturday, Aug. 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
  • Wednesday, Aug. 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Thursday, Aug. 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Saturday, Sep. 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Tuesday, Sep. 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • Thursday, Sep. 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
  • Saturday, Sep. 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
  • Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
  • Monday, Sep. 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • Thursday, Sep. 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
  • Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • Wednesday, Oct. 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
  • Saturday, Oct. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
