Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
On Friday afternoon, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released the following statement to announce that co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been fired: “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” the statement read from the athletic department. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.” Now, Weiss has taken to Twitter to release a statement of his own.
The latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more well-respected draft analysts in the business, has the Chicago Bears making a terrible mistake in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeremiah has the Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1...
He’s had some tremendous luck — and very dark moments — against the Minnesota Vikings, but former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is evidently ready to return to the sport after a year off. And in doing so, Payton is reportedly calling for an absurd...
Tom Brady Returns for another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Championship Hopes High. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has announced his decision on where he will play next season. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2020, many fans and analysts were unsure if the 43-year-old quarterback would return for another season.
The Lions are likely not drafting a tight end with the No. 6 pick.
Unfortunately, our Detroit Lions came up just short of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but you can bet your bottom dollar that GM Brad Holmes will be spending some sleepless nights looking for players that will improve the roster. A couple of players Holmes could end up considering will be playing in today’s NFL Playoffs Divisional Round matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
Former Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Reed Garrett has signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Garrett, 30, pitched in seven games for the Washington Nationals in 2022 after spending the two previous seasons playing professionally in Japan. He elected free agency earlier this month. Garrett was acquired by the...
When it comes to going for it on fourth down, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not remotely scared. “I would like to believe the aggressive nature will stay, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will show up on fourth downs all of the time,” Campbell said back in December. “That can show up on first and second down on some different things that we do. But I think – there again, if the timing is right and it’s one of those things that you really feel strongly about with your players and the play, the schemes, yeah, you do it.”
If you have ever been to a Detroit Lions football game, you are almost certainly familiar with the song that is belted out whenever they score. That song, of course, is “Gridiron Heroes,” and it is sung enthusiastically by Theo Spight. For quite a while, there has been a low-quality version of “Gridiron Heroes” floating around on YouTube, but it was kind of tough to hear. Well, that problem has been solved as Spight himself has recorded and uploaded a clean version so that you can listen to it whenever you choose to do so.
Who will be the new Detroit Lions director of college scouting?. Earlier this week, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has notified NFL teams that he is taking his hat out of the ring when it comes to potential head coaching jobs. This is obviously amazing news for the Lions as Johnson is already one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL. But, according to reports, the Lions will not go completely unscathed this offseason as the Arizona Cardinals have poached one of their long-time staff members.
2023 Detroit Tigers ZiPS projections inside the numbers:. Last week the Steamer Projections were released for the Detroit Tigers and they weren’t necessarily pretty. Today, Dan Szymborski of Frangraphs released his 2023 Detroit Tigers ZiPS projections, and they’re to be as expected. Why It Matters:. ZiPS projected the...
Please watch the video above. A.J. Reilly: Let’s talk about Hype Man. Why did we give this award, Eric?. Eric Vincent: It’s a lot of energy guys on this team. Uh, we know who the big leader, leader is in terms of energy is in terms of Dan Campbell and this is what you kind of need for young teams. You need those young inspirational pieces for leadership and to keep guys motivated every Sunday, especially when you’re playing meaningful football down the stretch. And our, I think our picks are spot on for this one actually.
