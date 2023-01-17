Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Breachway’ is a new tactical space strategy game from Hooded Horse
Publisher Hooded Horse has announced a new tactical space strategy game Breachway from Edgeflow Studio – check out the announcement trailer below. Breachway is described as FTL meets Slay The Spire and has been built around four key pillars: Tactical decision making, modular design, believable space combat and cinematic, exciting battles.
NME
‘Squad’ backtracks on no microtransactions policy with paid emotes
Offworld Industries has announced that paid downloadable content (DLC) is coming to military-sim shooter Squad, despite previously claiming the game would never feature DLC. In a blog post published to Steam (via PC Gamer), Offworld Industries announced that Squad‘s update 44.27 will introduce emotes to the game. While some will be handed out for free at launch, two separate bundles of emotes will be sold as microtransactions – something the studio previously said it would never do.
Comments / 0