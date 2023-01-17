Offworld Industries has announced that paid downloadable content (DLC) is coming to military-sim shooter Squad, despite previously claiming the game would never feature DLC. In a blog post published to Steam (via PC Gamer), Offworld Industries announced that Squad‘s update 44.27 will introduce emotes to the game. While some will be handed out for free at launch, two separate bundles of emotes will be sold as microtransactions – something the studio previously said it would never do.

2 DAYS AGO