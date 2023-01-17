ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
q95fm.net

Lt. Gov. Coleman Announces Commitment of $6.7 Million in Cleaner Water Program Funds to Northern Kentucky Counties

This week, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the commitment of $6.7 million in Cleaner Water Program funds for projects in Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen and Trimble counties. She also presented ceremonial checks representing $4.9 million in funding for projects in McCreary County. The funding announced this week will improve water infrastructure, vocational education and bolster Kentucky’s tourism industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs

Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly crash on Saturday claimed the lives of two men from one Southern Kentucky county. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns

Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
JAMESTOWN, KY
thebig1063.com

UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE

Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman won more than $222,000 from an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. Last week, Nicole Morgan was on her break at work and decided to put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

UPDATE: body identified — KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ARREST SUBJECT AFTER MULTIPLE COUNTIES PURSUIT

***UPDATE*** (January 19, 2023) The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London has positively identified the victim in this investigation and the next of kin has been notified. The victim has been identified as Rachel Louise Carder, 53 years old of Huntington, WV. This case remains under investigation By Post 11 London Detective Ryan Loudermilk.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wnky.com

Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car

LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
LONDON, KY
z93country.com

Fire Department Activity from Wednesday

Monticello Fire Department was dispatched for an unknown fire in the area of South Main Street at about 06:15 this morning. The Incident was located and determined to be a controlled burn. The early morning fog was difficult to distinguish from the smoke, making it appear as if there was more smoke in the area.
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case

A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

Multiple Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant At Harlan County Residence

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sunday January 15th the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kenvir community. As deputies made entry into the residence they quickly detained two subjects and secured a firearm sitting on a couch. During a search of the residence several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were seized as well as a mixture of pills. Also seized was a Taurus 9mm handgun 682 dollars US currency and various electrical devices. Assisting Deputy Bryan Napier was Sheriff Chris Brewer, Lieutenant John Teagle, Constable Scotty Moore and deputies Austin Reynolds, Jeremy Jones and Chris Hickey.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy