q95fm.net
Lt. Gov. Coleman Announces Commitment of $6.7 Million in Cleaner Water Program Funds to Northern Kentucky Counties
This week, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the commitment of $6.7 million in Cleaner Water Program funds for projects in Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen and Trimble counties. She also presented ceremonial checks representing $4.9 million in funding for projects in McCreary County. The funding announced this week will improve water infrastructure, vocational education and bolster Kentucky’s tourism industry.
lakercountry.com
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
Teenage boy reported missing in Somerset
Aiden Lewis Miller was last seen leaving 107 Rock Quarry Rd. on Thursday.
wymt.com
Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly crash on Saturday claimed the lives of two men from one Southern Kentucky county. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the...
lakercountry.com
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
thebig1063.com
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
wymt.com
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman won more than $222,000 from an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. Last week, Nicole Morgan was on her break at work and decided to put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
thelevisalazer.com
UPDATE: body identified — KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ARREST SUBJECT AFTER MULTIPLE COUNTIES PURSUIT
***UPDATE*** (January 19, 2023) The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London has positively identified the victim in this investigation and the next of kin has been notified. The victim has been identified as Rachel Louise Carder, 53 years old of Huntington, WV. This case remains under investigation By Post 11 London Detective Ryan Loudermilk.
wnky.com
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
z93country.com
Fire Department Activity from Wednesday
Monticello Fire Department was dispatched for an unknown fire in the area of South Main Street at about 06:15 this morning. The Incident was located and determined to be a controlled burn. The early morning fog was difficult to distinguish from the smoke, making it appear as if there was more smoke in the area.
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
London man arrested on strangulation, assault charges
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested a London man with active bench warrants on Friday.
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
WBKO
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
wymt.com
Police make more theft arrests, including pair accused of stealing from electric company
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers from one Southern Kentucky police department have been busy this week charging several people in two different theft cases. On Sunday afternoon, Monticello Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When officers arrived at the store, they discovered the two men accused of the theft had already left.
wymt.com
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a theft complaint for police escalated into an event that left one person recovering from burns. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs was called to a home off Highway 421 for a report of some people stealing items from the property.
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant At Harlan County Residence
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sunday January 15th the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kenvir community. As deputies made entry into the residence they quickly detained two subjects and secured a firearm sitting on a couch. During a search of the residence several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were seized as well as a mixture of pills. Also seized was a Taurus 9mm handgun 682 dollars US currency and various electrical devices. Assisting Deputy Bryan Napier was Sheriff Chris Brewer, Lieutenant John Teagle, Constable Scotty Moore and deputies Austin Reynolds, Jeremy Jones and Chris Hickey.
