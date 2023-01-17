Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
Cloudy skies for most, some snow along the San Juans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds were on the increase through the afternoon as well as the evening and overnight hours around the Western Slope. Just about all of us started off this Friday morning with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. There may have been a little bit of light snow along the Colorado and Utah border between Moab and Grand Junction before sunrise, then started moving down the Uncompahgre Plateau around Nucla, and finally in Cortez in the southwestern portions of the state. Scattered snow is expected to continue generally over the southern portions of the state through the day today.
Grand Junction Horizon Drive Restaurant Has Closed Forever
A chain restaurant on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado has shut down, taken down its sign, and closed its doors forever. The next time you crave a skillet, you'll have to set a course for the other Grand Junction location. Another Horizon Drive Restaurant Closes. As of last Sunday,...
KJCT8
High Xcel bills caused huge increase in people applying for help
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - People paying their gas bills were hit with some sticker shock as wholesale natural gas prices hit a peak. High bills led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. One nonprofit says it saw a...
KJCT8
Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.
Patterson Road shooter in custody
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
nbc11news.com
Man dies in accident on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pedestrian died after a fatal accident Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Michael “Mark” James, a 65-year-old, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Seventh St. and Patterson. James passed away shortly after. Grand Junction...
KJCT8
New Chief of Police named in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Matt Smith has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Grand Junction. “The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city.”
ouraynews.com
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
KJCT8
Veterans Affairs to offer mental health services for free
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday that veterans will be able to get free emergency mental health care at a VA or non-VA facility, including up to 30 days of inpatient care or 90 days of outpatient care. However, not everyone is sold on...
KJCT8
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
UPDATE 8:02 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect involved in today’s shooting is 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas. According to the Grand Junction Police Department Viegas faces the following charges:. Attempted First Degree Murder. Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer. Attempted Assault in the First...
Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
Comments / 0