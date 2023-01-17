GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds were on the increase through the afternoon as well as the evening and overnight hours around the Western Slope. Just about all of us started off this Friday morning with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. There may have been a little bit of light snow along the Colorado and Utah border between Moab and Grand Junction before sunrise, then started moving down the Uncompahgre Plateau around Nucla, and finally in Cortez in the southwestern portions of the state. Scattered snow is expected to continue generally over the southern portions of the state through the day today.

