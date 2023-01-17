Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNCT
Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified
Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There is an...
jocoreport.com
3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address
SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
WITN
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison. Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty...
WTVM
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
Kinston man sentenced to nine years in prison after drug conviction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been sentenced after he pled guilty to drug charges back in November of 2022. Joseph Michael Wilson, also known as “Mike Mike,” 37, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine. He pled guilty to the charges on […]
wcti12.com
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
wcti12.com
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
NC drug dealer who threatened police gets 9 years in prison, USDOJ says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A violent drug dealer who threatened police officers was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for selling cocaine, according to the Unites States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Joseph Michael Wilson, aka “Mike Mike”, 37, was sentenced to nine years in prison for two counts of distributing […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘missed jury duty’ scam
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent imposter scam. Major Jason Wank, chief detective with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, said Jan. 19 county residents reported receiving fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to elicit money claiming the person has missed jury duty.
North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky
ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged with impersonating an officer after he allegedly used blue and red lights to stop people in Kentucky. Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians […]
WITN
Craven County felony drug arrest
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
Probationer charged with illegal drugs while at probation office
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A probationer has been arrested and charged with possession of illegal drugs while she was at her probation office in New Bern. Tabitha Jeanne Paul, 31, was arrested by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with […]
wcti12.com
Two men killed, another in hospital with condition of stable after shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, a man, was pronounced...
Craven Co. man facing drug trafficking charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers executed a search warrant on his Ernul home Wednesday. Walter Green Sr., 49, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II […]
Kinston officer receives award for bravery
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston police officer has received an award for his bravery. Sgt. Andrew Willis stepped in between an armed suspect and a 4-year-old while making an arrest. He stopped a potential hostage situation. Willis was given the Medal of Valor for putting the safety of others before his own. During the […]
Three arrested on drug and firearm charges in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrest during a search warrant in Lenoir County on Wednesday. Howie Quentin Jones, Eric Ashley Newcome and Timothy Michael Jones were arrested by members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. All three have been jailed following search warrants at a […]
Billboard calls for NC Auditor Beth Wood’s resignation after hit-and-run charges
A new billboard in Youngsville is calling for Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood's resignation.
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, after an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road after receiving reports of a shooting. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds […]
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
Feds seized 280 guns, charged nearly 280 people in North Carolina district in 2022
At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022.
Comments / 9