COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum Foundation announced the return of Amore Under the Stars on Valentine’s Day. According to organizers, the after-hours fundraising event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening that includes a live musical performance from the ColaJazz Little Big Band, a special tour through the museum galleries, a one-of-a-kind planetarium show, night sky observing and more. Proceeds go directly to support educational programs at the museum, say officials.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO