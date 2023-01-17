Read full article on original website
Investiture ceremony held for new USC President
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina has officially entered a new era of leadership. Today the University held an investiture ceremony for new President Michael Amiridis at the Koger Center. In his speech, Amiridis outlined his vision for the University and highlighted the role of higher education...
DHEC sees increase in severe Covid-19 cases in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Severe cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in South Carolina. Today officials with DHEC announced they have seen a spike in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as well as deaths related to the virus. Richland County is among the counties where officials say...
United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager...
Alex Murdaugh trial begins Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are just days away from the start of one of the most anticipated trials in SC history. Beginning Monday, former Attorney Alex Murdaugh will be tried for the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and his son Paul Murdaugh. In June 2021 Murdaugh called 911...
Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
Lexington deputy hospitalized after crash
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that ended with a Lexington County deputy hospitalized. The collision happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on duty and driving a marked patrol vehicle, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Richland School District 2 names Nancy Gregory interim superintendent
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Richland School District 2 now has a new superintendent after a special called meeting Thursday night named a temporary replacement. Tuesday, the school district and Superintendent Baron Davis decided to mutually end his contract. His resignation was effective immediately. After three and a half hours...
SC State Museum hosting ‘Amore Under the Stars’ to celebrate Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum Foundation announced the return of Amore Under the Stars on Valentine’s Day. According to organizers, the after-hours fundraising event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening that includes a live musical performance from the ColaJazz Little Big Band, a special tour through the museum galleries, a one-of-a-kind planetarium show, night sky observing and more. Proceeds go directly to support educational programs at the museum, say officials.
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
Mountain Dew Baja Blast now available as a hot sauce
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Mountain Dew Baja Blast has long been a fan favorite beverage, it’s even a popular frozen drink at Taco Bell. The brand is turning up the heat on the cool drink, making it into a hot sauce. It’s in celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, which...
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
Richland authorities investigating stabbing of officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the stabbing of an officer that happened Jan. 11 at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say they received a report from jail staff about an inmate stabbing an officer with a metal object. The incident is...
Recalls issued on Ross’ scented candles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress For Less are being recalled due to a fire and injury hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. According to...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 10 new additions at graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department employs more than 700 uniformed officers. Friday, 10 more deputies joined their ranks. “A lot of people think people don’t want to be cops. I think today proves that wrong. Here’s 10 new Richland County deputies who are starting and are going to hit the ground running,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Sumter man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department is asking for help to locate a man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure. Investigators say 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is wanted in two unrelated cases that took place earlier this month. Brown is accused of breaking into a home on Guyton Street on Jan. 18th and taking several items. In another incident on January 13, Brown is accused of exposing himself while at businesses on Broad Street.
