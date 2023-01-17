Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime. Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students. After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate...
WBKO
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
fox56news.com
Madison County man arrested on multiple drug charges, possible overdose
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a possible overdose at a Dollar General store on Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the Dollar General on Irvine Road the target vehicle was pulling onto the road, prompting a deputy to initiate a traffic stop.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristy Johnson age 38 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London on Friday night January 13, 2023 at approximately 9:12 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd.,...
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
wtloam.com
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
BCSD: Pineville man arrested after deputy sees him strangling, punching woman
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Pineville man is in custody after deputies said he held a gun to a woman's head and a machete to her throat shortly before they found him strangling and punching her in the backyard. According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived to...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Stolen Ford Bronco
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a red Ford Bronco with the Kentucky Tag number A7C105. The Bronco was stolen at night on Sunday January 8th, off Rose Street in Laurel County. The sheriff’s...
q95fm.net
Short Standoff With Police Ends With Man Surrendering
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on KY 3439, following reports of a man with a rifle allegedly threatening to shoot another man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, the potential victims mentioned in the call told them the suspect,...
wymt.com
Police make more theft arrests, including pair accused of stealing from electric company
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers from one Southern Kentucky police department have been busy this week charging several people in two different theft cases. On Sunday afternoon, Monticello Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When officers arrived at the store, they discovered the two men accused of the theft had already left.
wbontv.com
Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
wnky.com
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
WKYT 27
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
fox56news.com
Man dies of suspected overdose in Richmond Waffle House bathroom, woman charged
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Richmond woman is facing charges after allegedly providing heroin to a man who died in a Waffle House bathroom. Police said they responded around 1:30 a.m. Monday to the Waffle House on Eastern Bypass in Richmond for a welfare check of a man possibly locked in the bathroom.
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
fox56news.com
Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette County sheriff imposter
A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday from someone impersonating at the sergeant Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette …. A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday...
Comments / 1