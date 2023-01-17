Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Light snow falls in the area early Sunday morning
A band of snow moved through South Central Illinois early Sunday morning before moving off to the east. The Salem Water Plant recorded three-tenths of an inch of snow with two-tenths of an inch of melted precipitation. The Centralia Water Plant recorded less than an eighth of an inch of snow on the ground, with .05 inches of melted precipitation. Towards the end of the storm, the snow was mixed with mist and some other light frozen precipitation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 21st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 44-year-old Centralia woman for aggravated battery. Angela Moats of South Cherry is accused of striking another female when they were playing slots at Biggies General Store in March of last year. 57-year-old Tina Williams of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School announces May Fete Court and 2023 King and Queen
This year’s Centralia High School May Fete Queen and King will be Jeh’Chys Brown and Raelyn Dearing. The King and Queen along with the rest of the May Fete court were released on Friday. Senior attendees and escorts are Katelyn Alli and Titus Ashford and Ava Schmidt and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department handles two crashes
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 22nd, 2023
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police investigating armed robbery at Spirit Shoppe
Salem Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery at the Spirit Shoppe package liquor store at 1242 South Broadway in Salem. Police report the suspect entered the store, presented a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The employee was not harmed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Elks announces local Americanism Essay winners
The local winners have been announced in the 2022-2023 Elks Grand Lodge Americanism Essay Contest. Salem Elks Lodge #1678 Americanism Chairperson Elizabeth Shuler says there were 58 essays entered in this year’s competition involving Franklin Park, Iuka, Odin, Raccoon, Kell, South Central, Salem Apostolic Academy, and Selmaville Schools. Sixth-grade...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County drops to medium infection level for COVID-19; seven congregate care facilities at outbreak status
Most of South Central Illinois saw a large drop in COVID-19 cases during the week ending Thursday. None remained in the high category. Marion, Jefferson, Washington, and Wayne Counties all remain at the medium infection level. Marion County Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow in her weekly report said there were...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nashville Wins State Opener; Class L & S In Action Today
The Nashville Jr Hornettes won their Class M State opener at Rend Lake yesterday beating Unity Point 47-38. They advance to Monday’s state semifinal against Okawville who beat Red Bud 42-17. Goreville advanced beating St Clare School of O’Fallon 38-33 and Pinckneyville over Fairfield 44-14. The Class L...
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin Village Board approves liquor expansion
The Odin Village Board on a 4-2 vote Thursday night approved an expansion of liquor licenses to include two for video gaming and one for a restaurant where more than 51-percent of sales has to be from food. The vote came after two dozen residents in attendance all spoke against...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Falls To Staunton In Greenville Tournament Finals
Franklin Park fell in the finals of the Burkes Tournament in Greenville falling to Staunton in a close championship game 50-43. Trey Clark scored 18 but 12 of those came in the first half, Payton Gullion finished with 9 with 6 each from Landen Maxey and Avery Gullion. Jarret Gibson added 4. Staunton was red hot all night hitting 11 three’s in the game.
southernillinoisnow.com
Orphans Win West Frankfort Title With Win Over Herrin
The Centralia Orphans came back in a tight ball game to hand Herrin just their 2nd loss of the season in a 42-37 victory to win the championship of the 36th West Frankfort Tournament. In the other game of the night, the hosts beat Cairo for 3rd 67-58.
southernillinoisnow.com
One injured in room fire at Super Eight in Salem
One person received apparent minor injuries in a fire at the Super Eight Motel in Salem early Friday morning. Salem Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says fire was in a first-floor room and started on the desk. The occupant of the room was able to get out on his own but sustained minor injuries and was taken to Salem Township Hospital. The name of the person injured is not being released at this time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Christ Our Rock Looks For MTC Title
The top seed and 5th ranked Christ Our Rock Stallions will try to make it a 20-0 start as they take on the 2nd seeded Runnin’ Lions of Cisne in today’s MTC Tournament championship at 1pm at Woodlawn. The first game of the day will Grayville and Wayne City for the Consolation title at 10. Then in the 3rd place game at 11:30 it’s Webber Township against Waltonville.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/25 – James D. ‘Jimmy’ Ray
James D. “Jimmy” Ray 74, of Centralia passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in his home with his family by his side in Centralia. He was born on July 4, 1948, the son of Darrell and Bertha (Rhynes) Ray in Centralia. He married his sweetheart, Pamela Eagan on September 20, 1970, in Centralia and they enjoyed almost 50 years of marital bliss with each other before her passing on February 18, 2020.
southernillinoisnow.com
Nashville & Class M Girls State Opens Today At Rend Lake
The Class M SIJHSAA State Girls Basketball Tournament opens tonight at Rend Lake. At 3:30 it’s Red Bud and Okawville followed by Unity Point and Nashville at 4:45, Goreville takes on St Clare School of O’Fallon at 6 and then Pinckneyville and Fairfield at 7:15. The Class L...
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Dominate Madison, Will Play Wesclin Saturday For 5th At Vandalia
The Salem Lady Wildcats dominated their consolation semifinal game at the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament knocking off Madison 67-6. 9 Lady Cats scored led by Alesia Keller with 15, Emma Gregg added 13 and Kayla Felgenhauer finished with 12. The Lady Cats will play for 5th place tomorrow at 11:30 against Wesclin who defeated Centralia in the other consolation semifinal.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kindergartners at Hawthorn School now get physical education
Kindergartners in the Salem Grade School District are having physical education for the first time. Hawthorne Grade School Principal Marty Adams says now that the multi-purpose building in front of Hawthorn is complete and being used for physical education for the first through third grades, the kindergartners are using the old gym upon arrival to school to expend some of their energy before going to class. He says the program is working well.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/24 – William Lester Thoms
William Lester Thoms, 88, of Salem passed away at 1:27 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Salem Township Hospital in Salem. William was born on March 4, 1934, in Kinmundy, the son of Elliot and Florence (McCulley) Thoms. William left high school to serve his country in the Navy until he returned home and married the love of his life, Sheila Pickel, on October 18, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. They shared 50 years of marriage, having 7 children, before she preceded him in death on March 21, 2005. During his lifetime, William worked for the railroad for 10 years and oil fields for 15 years and later moved to St. Louis to take care of apartment buildings. William was a huge fan of football and you often caught him watching a game while building birdhouses or putting a puzzle together. He loved spending time with family, cooking, and playing cards.
