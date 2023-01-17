ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

An Evening with TC Carson at City Winery Chicago

T.C. Carson is a musician, dancer, and actor best known for his portrayal of Kyle Barker on the hit sitcom ‘Living Single’. He has returned to Chicago for a night of soul and jazz at City Winery. Tonight at City Winery Chicago. Doors open at 6 pm. 1200...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

David Hochberg: Is now a good time to buy a house?

Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about the increase in credit card delinquencies, the decrease in filings for unemployment insurance, and whether or not it is a good time to buy a house. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
FOREST PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters

Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Why are there so many geese in Chicago?

We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City shuts down Flash Towing for operating without a license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City officials have shut down a South Side towing company that was operating without a license. Sources tell CBS 2 that Flash Towing was ordered to shut down in late December, because they didn't have a license, but they kept operating anyway. That's why Chicago Police and officials from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) came to their lot at 9737 S. Torrence Ave. on Thursday to shut it down, posting an orange cease and desist order on the lot's fence.One orange sign says the towing company was ordered closed on Dec. 29,...
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Bans Housing And Employment Discrimination Against People Who Have Received Gender-Affirming Care, Abortions

CHICAGO — An ordinance barring Chicago landlords and employers from discriminating against people who have received gender-affirming care, abortions or other reproductive healthcare passed City Council Wednesday. Backed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a group of progressive alderpeople, the ordinance states landlords cannot consider whether someone has undergone gender-affirming...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks

We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
CHICAGO, IL
yieldpro.com

PEF Advisors acquires affordable apartment community for Seniors in Chicago

Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors), a real estate private equity group focused on preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets, announced its recent acquisition of Belmont Place Senior Apartments, a 110-unit affordable housing community for seniors aged 65+ located in Chicago, Cook County, Ill. “As one of the...
CHICAGO, IL

