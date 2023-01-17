ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Social Security update: Second round of monthly payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbk4z_0kHX4KxS00


R ecipients of Social Security retirement payments, worth up to $4,194, will receive the second round of payments on Wednesday.

This payment, scheduled for Wednesday, will be for recipients who were born between the 11th and 20th of a month. The retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration are issued to recipients in waves of three, with the payments beginning on the second Wednesday of a month, according to the administration's calendar.

STIMULUS 2023: TAX RELIEF APPLICATION FOR FAIRFAX SENIORS AND DISABLED RESIDENTS TO BE SENT THIS WEEK

The amount that recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, including when a recipient chooses to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when he or she was 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the SSA.

Payments for these recipients began on Jan. 11 and were for people born between the 1st and 10th of a month. The final round of payments for January will be on Jan. 25. It will be for recipients whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of a month.

Regular Social Security payments are based on earnings that a recipient makes throughout his or her lifetime and do not have any limits based on income or resources. These retirement payments from the SSA are different from other payments distributed by the agency, such as disability insurance or Supplemental Security Income, with the latter program already sending its January payments on Dec. 30 , 2022, and scheduled to have its next payment on Feb. 1 .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Analysts estimate that unless action is taken by Congress , Social Security insolvency may occur as early as 2034. One reason for the looming insolvency crisis is more people living longer thanks to the advancements in science and medication, allowing them to take part in Social Security benefits longer than expected. In addition, the number of people working and paying taxes to support these benefits is gradually decreasing, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Comments / 20

Carol Aarne
3d ago

Maybe to the people who are coming into the United States will be getting money but not as Americans that worked all our lives for it

Reply
6
Kathy Ringer
4d ago

it not going happen I never got anything it all fake must be going to imgrants all a lie

Reply
5
Related
R.A. Heim

The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
USA Diario

Who will receive direct payments soon?

In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
MyArkLaMiss

SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas is three days away, and SNAP recipients are getting some good news before the big day. The federal government has approved sending out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET

Here's Why SSI Beneficiaries Won't Receive a January Check

Supplemental Security Income recipients might be checking their bank accounts only to find no January payment. This isn't a mistake. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. Confused? Below we explain why this is the case. For more information on Social...
R.A. Heim

Many families getting a one-time payment up to $400 from the state

Did you get a payment of $400 from the state of Illinois? You might want to double check to be sure that you didn't already receive this payment in your bank account. If you haven't gotten this money yet, it could be coming really soon as a direct deposit. This payment is part of a $1.8 billion relief package called the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The state is sending back tax money to many individuals. For example, if you make less than $200,000 per year, you will get a check for $50. For couples that earn under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. You can also get money for up to three dependents which is an additional $100 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
271K+
Followers
75K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy