Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Related
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
LSU Secures PWO Cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr.
Robinson Jr. will join the Tigers' 2023 class, pass on offers from major Power Five programs.
LSU Dishes Out Another Major Transfer Portal Offer
Tigers looking to add depth to their offensive line, extend offer to Miami transfer on Thursday.
postsouth.com
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson names Kim Mulkey in freestyle rap: 'Going to get more minutes'
BATON ROUGE – "Do you know what freestyle means?" LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey admits that freshman sensation Flau'jae Johnson has already taught her about plenty of things she didn't know. Before Johnson arrived on campus in Baton Rouge, and before the freshman stepped up late and delivered...
postsouth.com
3-star CB Ryan Robinson Jr. from Class of 2023 joins LSU football as walk-on
BATON ROUGE – Three-star cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr. has enrolled at LSU and will be part of the football program as a preferred walk-on, Robinson confirmed to The Advertiser on Thursday. Robinson is the No. 28 recruit in Louisiana according to 247Sports Composite. He will be part of the...
postsouth.com
LSU football adds Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights from the transfer portal, report
BATON ROUGE - Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights has transferred to LSU football, according to WAFB-TV. Speights was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this past season for the Beavers, recording 83 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. He finished his Oregon State career with 304 total tackles and 25 tackles for loss and was a four-year starter.
LSU's Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums
A list of the most "stunning stadiums" from around the world has some very familiar places included. All in all, eight SEC Football stadiums made the list including LSU's Tiger Stadium.
postsouth.com
Where LSU football's Brian Kelly made recruiting visits at Shreveport-Bossier high schools
LSU football coach Brian Kelly flew into Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday morning and made visits to a number of Shreveport-Bossier City high schools. The NCAA calendar indicates this is a “contact period” through Jan. 28 and college coaches can visit with coaches at schools about potential recruits. They can only visit with prospects who are currently seniors.
postsouth.com
Ranking Brian Kelly's 11 LSU football transfer portal additions for 2023 season so far
BATON ROUGE - For a second consecutive offseason, LSU football has been busy adding pieces through the transfer portal. The Tigers have added 11 players during the first portal window, which closed to players entering on Wednesday. Last season, they brought in 16 players, as coach Brian Kelly took over a roster that only had 39 scholarship players.
LSU Trending For PAC-12 Linebacker
Tigers continue working in the transfer portal with Oregon State LB Omar Speights trending their way.
LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss
It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking... The post LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
postsouth.com
No. 3 LSU women's basketball survives scare from Arkansas for 19th straight win
BATON ROUGE – It was the streakiest performance from No. 3 LSU women's basketball this season. In the program's first game ranked as high as third in the country since 2006, the Tigers went a few long stretches stumbling around offensively on top of struggling with turnovers against Arkansas on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball offense can count on KJ Williams but that's about it during SEC losing streak
BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball's rut has only seemed to worsen as its losing streak continues. LSU dropped its fifth straight contest in SEC play on Wednesday, as it struggled on offense in a 67-49 loss to No. 17 Auburn at home. Coach Matt McMahon's team simply couldn't score....
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates
How much can be derived from the first time you play a conference opponent for the second meeting?. To Kim Mulkey, it's all about the improvements teams have made in what they already lean in on. No. 3 LSU (18-0, 6-0) hosts Arkansas (14-3, 4-1) inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center...
postsouth.com
LSU basketball guard Justice Hill steps away from team for personal reasons
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball guard Justice Hill has stepped away from the program for personal reasons, an LSU spokesperson confirmed to The Advertiser on Wednesday. Hill was averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers this season, also shooting 30.1% from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range. With Hill usually starting, LSU guards Cam Hayes and Justice Williams started alongside Adam Miller in the backcourt during LSU's matchup against Auburn on Wednesday.
Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists. The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
houmatimes.com
Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21
Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
Comments / 0