Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Where LSU football's Brian Kelly made recruiting visits at Shreveport-Bossier high schools

LSU football coach Brian Kelly flew into Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday morning and made visits to a number of Shreveport-Bossier City high schools. The NCAA calendar indicates this is a “contact period” through Jan. 28 and college coaches can visit with coaches at schools about potential recruits. They can only visit with prospects who are currently seniors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss

It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking... The post LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

No. 3 LSU women's basketball survives scare from Arkansas for 19th straight win

BATON ROUGE – It was the streakiest performance from No. 3 LSU women's basketball this season. In the program's first game ranked as high as third in the country since 2006, the Tigers went a few long stretches stumbling around offensively on top of struggling with turnovers against Arkansas on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU women's basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates

How much can be derived from the first time you play a conference opponent for the second meeting?. To Kim Mulkey, it's all about the improvements teams have made in what they already lean in on. No. 3 LSU (18-0, 6-0) hosts Arkansas (14-3, 4-1) inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU basketball guard Justice Hill steps away from team for personal reasons

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball guard Justice Hill has stepped away from the program for personal reasons, an LSU spokesperson confirmed to The Advertiser on Wednesday. Hill was averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers this season, also shooting 30.1% from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range. With Hill usually starting, LSU guards Cam Hayes and Justice Williams started alongside Adam Miller in the backcourt during LSU's matchup against Auburn on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists.  The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21

Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
LOUISIANA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

