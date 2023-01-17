Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Crestview residents will undergo transition to Gillette electrical power
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette announced Jan. 20 that over the next two weeks, electrical crews will convert the Crestview subdivision to the city’s power. Affected residents will receive a door hanger notice that notifies them when the conversion will take place. During the transition, homes are supposed to be without power for up to two hours.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 4 through Jan 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Theresa...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 8 through January 14 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/20/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Jan. 20:. At 4:10 a.m. to Meeteetse Lane for an emergency medical response. At 9:48 a.m. to Quacker Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 1:04 p.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency...
county17.com
Obituaries: Case; Hart; Morgan; Meister; Wasserberger
Jeremiah David Case: June 11, 1983 — January 11, 2023. Jeremiah David Case was born on June 11, 1983 in Laramie, Wyoming. He was joyful with a big personality who loved his family dearly and was always ready for the next big adventure in life. His soul loved the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming and he always talked about going to go explore the mountain wilderness of Alaska someday. His life was diverse and abundant which made him a captivating story teller. He could help anyone through a difficult time because he had the ability to find humor in the most mundane life circumstances. He was the type of guy that made friends quickly and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He was a “hand”, a cowboy through and through, he also developed skills in carpentry and operating heavy equipment.
county17.com
Gillette residents could see snow tonight, Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette area residents could see snow tonight, with an even greater likelihood of wintry weather midway through the week. The National Weather Service reports a 40% chance of snowfall in the area this evening, beginning after 4 p.m. The snow is expected to carry into the late night and early morning hours.
county17.com
Wyoming association to offer free ham radio classes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — NE Wyoming Amateur Radio Association, or NEWARA, will teach free ham radio classes in February and March for people who wish to become amateur radio technicians, according to a flier. The classes will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to...
county17.com
Campbell County will investigate commissioners’ responsibilities for petition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Board of Commissioners is examining a petition from three Campbell County residents who say Wyoming has passed laws involving the Second Amendment that are unconstitutional. In an hour-long workshop that began around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17, Jacob Dalby, Larry Williamson and Bill Fortner had...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CHINS, Jan. 19, N. Gurley Avenue, GPD. Officers responded to the...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Gillette teams eager to test robotics skills in Iowa championship
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It takes dedication and skill to build a robot. It takes even more effort to build a robot that can beat dozens of its peers. In just a couple of months, Campbell County School District will send several teams of students to compete in an international championship where they’ll compete with about 100 teams of their peers.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell library teen room will close for 2 weeks
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library will need to close the Teen Room from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3 for carpet replacement, the library announced this morning. The carpet replacement follows the water main break that occurred Sept. 19, 2022. During the closure, teens are welcome to...
county17.com
Campbell school board meeting Tuesday will include aquatic center update
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees’ meetings Jan. 24 will include a website committee update, review and approval of the district’s technology plan, and a presentation from the Aquatic Center design team regarding the center’s foundation. The meetings take place at the...
county17.com
GCCD reports enrollment numbers down over last year, many variables at play￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Full-time student enrollment numbers are down slightly at the Gillette Community College District with the Spring Semester expected to be in full swing come Monday. Dr. Janell Oberlander, GCCD president, told the GCCD Board of Trustees on Wednesday that the college is currently looking at a...
county17.com
Burrito fundraiser raises over $1K for family of Brian Harris ￼￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A local baker’s fundraising effort to help the family of a recently deceased man has concluded with over $1,000 raised. Megan Aalbers, the baker who took it upon herself to sell breakfast burritos to raise money to help Billy Harris whose son, Brian, died on New Year’s Eve, said she couldn’t say exactly how much was raised out of respect for the Harris family’s wishes.
Comments / 1