ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 1

Related
county17.com

Crestview residents will undergo transition to Gillette electrical power

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette announced Jan. 20 that over the next two weeks, electrical crews will convert the Crestview subdivision to the city’s power. Affected residents will receive a door hanger notice that notifies them when the conversion will take place. During the transition, homes are supposed to be without power for up to two hours.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through January 18

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 4 through Jan 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Theresa...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/20/2023)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Jan. 20:. At 4:10 a.m. to Meeteetse Lane for an emergency medical response. At 9:48 a.m. to Quacker Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 1:04 p.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Case; Hart; Morgan; Meister; Wasserberger

Jeremiah David Case: June 11, 1983 — January 11, 2023. Jeremiah David Case was born on June 11, 1983 in Laramie, Wyoming. He was joyful with a big personality who loved his family dearly and was always ready for the next big adventure in life. His soul loved the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming and he always talked about going to go explore the mountain wilderness of Alaska someday. His life was diverse and abundant which made him a captivating story teller. He could help anyone through a difficult time because he had the ability to find humor in the most mundane life circumstances. He was the type of guy that made friends quickly and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He was a “hand”, a cowboy through and through, he also developed skills in carpentry and operating heavy equipment.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette residents could see snow tonight, Wednesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette area residents could see snow tonight, with an even greater likelihood of wintry weather midway through the week. The National Weather Service reports a 40% chance of snowfall in the area this evening, beginning after 4 p.m. The snow is expected to carry into the late night and early morning hours.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming association to offer free ham radio classes

GILLETTE, Wyo. — NE Wyoming Amateur Radio Association, or NEWARA, will teach free ham radio classes in February and March for people who wish to become amateur radio technicians, according to a flier. The classes will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 20

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CHINS, Jan. 19, N. Gurley Avenue, GPD. Officers responded to the...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

(PHOTOS) Gillette teams eager to test robotics skills in Iowa championship

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It takes dedication and skill to build a robot. It takes even more effort to build a robot that can beat dozens of its peers. In just a couple of months, Campbell County School District will send several teams of students to compete in an international championship where they’ll compete with about 100 teams of their peers.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 20

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell library teen room will close for 2 weeks

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library will need to close the Teen Room from Jan. 23 to Feb. 3 for carpet replacement, the library announced this morning. The carpet replacement follows the water main break that occurred Sept. 19, 2022. During the closure, teens are welcome to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell school board meeting Tuesday will include aquatic center update

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees’ meetings Jan. 24 will include a website committee update, review and approval of the district’s technology plan, and a presentation from the Aquatic Center design team regarding the center’s foundation. The meetings take place at the...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Burrito fundraiser raises over $1K for family of Brian Harris ￼￼

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A local baker’s fundraising effort to help the family of a recently deceased man has concluded with over $1,000 raised. Megan Aalbers, the baker who took it upon herself to sell breakfast burritos to raise money to help Billy Harris whose son, Brian, died on New Year’s Eve, said she couldn’t say exactly how much was raised out of respect for the Harris family’s wishes.
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy