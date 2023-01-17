ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Possible storms Wednesday & cooler weather to end the week behind a cold front in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know

By Caleb Wethington
CW33
CW33
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

Potential for severe weather, flooding in Tuesday’s forecast

There is the potential for severe weather and flooding on Tuesday as showers and scattered thunderstorms develop in southeast Texas and make their way toward the region. The storms are expected to develop around sunrise Tuesday, spread eastward toward Southwest Louisiana and leave a trail of rain into late Tuesday evening.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Wet days ahead

There's some significant rain chances coming our way this week, with temperatures dropping into the high 50s and lower 60s. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
TEXAS STATE
Shorthorn

Rainy, cold days expected for Arlington

Over the weekend, a cold front will hit Arlington followed by rain through the beginning of next week. The weather will feel more like January, with cool wind instead of the higher temperatures from this week, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist. Highs will be around the low to...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox44news.com

Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Showers return with another system on Saturday, with best rain chances once again in Central Texas. Rainfall amounts either day are not going to be heavy. Another cold front arrives by Saturday evening. Highs over the weekend will be below normal with readings in the 50s.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?

A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Weather: Red Flag Warning issued for parts of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas is starting Wednesday off with showers and a few rumbles of thunder.It is a tale of two forecasts—morning and afternoon.Our morning forecast is warm, muggy, and a little wet with scattered showers.Whereas our afternoon forecast is sunny, windy and mild.As you head out to lunch, skies will be clearing from west to east, with the sun emerging in western Tarrant County.There are no record temperatures, but North Texas is still warm with temperatures in the lower 70s. Very dry air will arrive on strong westerly winds, with humidity dropping under 20% this afternoon in...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
KDAF

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
CW33

Highest-paying management jobs in Dallas

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
DALLAS, TX
sweetwaternow.com

Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Reform Austin

Creature Straight Outta Beatlejuice Appears On Texas Beach

“Can someone tell me what it is?” was the first question that popped to mind when Suzanne Choate Arceneaux stumbled upon a menacing creature of the sea on Crystal Beach. According to KHOU, Arceneaux was picking up shells on the Texas beach when she encountered the weird fish. She shared a photo of it on Facebook, asking for help in identifying it.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy