Texas State

Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Woohoo! The Dallas Cowboys are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, but that wasn’t the only winning happening in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Central Texas from Monday night’s drawing, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Austin ! #TexasLottery #Texas .”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers but missed the Powerball to take home the second-tier prize of $1M. Those numbers were 4, 14, 33, 39, and 61 with the Powerball 3.

It was sold at Muchos 3 on Lamar Boulevard in the city of Austin; the ticket was a Quick Pick. In total, there were over 43,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Jan. 18 with a jackpot of $439 million which has a cash value of $237.3 million.

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

