ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisville, MS

JC grad establishes scholarship in memory of former JC teacher

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7m6c_0kHX45no00

Over the last 45 years since Howard Patrick of Ellisville graduated from Jones County Junior College, he has not forgotten about the history teacher who inspired him. John Klem III taught history at JC for 14 years and Patrick took every one of his classes from 1975 until he graduated in 1977. When Klem passed away from a gunshot wound while serving as a Forrest County Deputy in 1985, Patrick was heartbroken. However, during the recent “Day of Giving” fundraising drive at Jones College, Patrick was thrilled to finally be able to publicly honor the man who inspired his career.

“Mr. Klem had a major impact on my life. I always loved history, but Mr. Klem just made it much more interesting,” said Patrick.

He further explained that after graduating from JCJC in 1977, Patrick wanted to be a teacher, but things didn’t work out until 22 years ago, when he began teaching history at South Jones High School.

The Wayne County native explained, “Mr. Klem didn’t just teach the ‘dry’ facts and things out of the textbooks; he always came up with the ‘rest of the story’ or something extra. That’s what I do for my students. I try to do a little research on the topic to make it more interesting for my students, just like Mr. Klem.”

Ever since the tragic loss of his favorite teacher 38 years ago, Patrick has hoped for the opportunity to endow a scholarship in his memory. His wife, Rebecca Ratcliff Patrick and her siblings endowed a scholarship in memory of their parents in 2000, and that’s when the couple decided if they had the opportunity to endow another scholarship, it would be in Klem’s memory.

“I was working in the oil field when I heard he died in the line of duty and it was heartbreaking,” said Patrick. “I wanted to endow a scholarship in his memory and in his honor, so his legacy will continue here at Jones College, and, hopefully, it will mean as much to some other folks as Mr. Klem meant to me. I’m glad we were finally able to do this for him and his family.”

John Klem III with Elizabeth Herrington at JCJC-1971

Klem’s family was surprised that after 38 years, someone still remembered John Klem III. Teaching was Mr. Klem’s first vocation. The Forrest County resident taught at Purvis High School in 1969, and Jones County Junior College two years later. He began preaching at the Bouie Street Baptist Church in 1970, before becoming a reserve police officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department. In 1976, he joined the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department. His oldest son, John Klem IV, listened to the police scanner as a youngster and after turning 18 years of age, he joined his dad in the police patrol car on Saturday nights.

“I liked riding with my dad and watching him work but I wasn’t sure I wanted to make a career out of it,” said Klem IV. “The night he got shot, September 15, 1985, I decided that’s what I wanted to do. Six months after he passed away, I started my career with the Hattiesburg Police Department as a dispatcher.”

In 2019, Klem IV retired from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department as a patrol deputy and a constable after 33 years. He explained he was surprised by Howard Patrick’s phone call discussing endowing a scholarship in his dad’s memory.

“I didn’t expect it and it caught me off guard. I didn’t know anyone thought about dad anymore,” said Klem IV. “It just meant a lot. When I called my youngest brother Mark, he was so excited about it.” The Klem’s middle brother James, passed away in 2021.

Amazingly, in addition to his jobs, their father also coached two softball teams: one for the police department and one for his church. John Klem IV said his dad also went to many of the little league baseball games he and his two younger brothers played in. Additionally, Klem III visited his shut-in parishioners, delivered communion and gave them a copy of the sermon after learning how to record the service. The Patricks also bragged on the popular JCJC history teacher’s woodworking skills.

“We have two wooden picture frames Mr. Klem made. His name is on the back of them,” explained Howard Patrick. “They are very special to us. We could never part with them.”

When Klem III was shot in 1985, Rebecca Patrick was working in the JCJC President’s Office, preparing for his return to the classroom.

“Because we were anticipating Mr. Klem’s return to the classroom, the college immediately began working on accommodations for him to teach. He seemed to be recovering well,” she recalled. “Then, we received the devastating news that he had passed away due to complications. It was a real shock to our whole college family.”

Ironically, many years later, Klem IV’s daughter Amber stumbled into her grandfather’s former office when she was a student at JCJC several years ago and met Rebecca Patrick who was teaching journalism at the time.

“After Amber confirmed her grandaddy was John Klem III, I told her she was standing in his former office and he taught my husband. I showed her his classroom and she just started crying. Thanks to Amber, we were able to connect with the family again and inform them about the scholarship,” said Rebecca Patrick.

While reminiscing, Klem IV remembered a time when the Hattiesburg American newspaper followed his dad for two weeks and published a section on each of his jobs as a law enforcement officer, teacher, preacher, and softball coach, as well as a father. The reserve officer’s 44 years on the earth managed to impact a lot of people, and still does to this day.

“When I’d meet people on the streets, they’d tell me they remembered my dad, and I’d ask them if he was their preacher, teacher, or arresting officer? Most of the time, they’d say he taught me at JCJC,” chuckled Klem IV.

He was only four years old when his father began teaching at Purvis High School. The youngster enjoyed coming to the JC campus on the occasion when his dad taught classes in the summer.

“I’m in awe of all the things he did from church visitations, preaching Sunday morning and evening, making phone calls, home visits and more. How did he find time to do all of this? I often wonder this because I only had two jobs and two kids, and they kept me very busy!” said Klem IV. “I am very honored that the Patricks wanted to honor my dad like this and are willing to endow the scholarship, leaving a legacy in my father’s name.”

Howard Patrick added, “I probably wouldn’t be teaching today if it weren’t for the impact John Klem made on my life. In my book, he is the ‘gold standard’ I use when teaching my students. He was the best!”

The John Klem III Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to eligible Jones College students majoring in history, criminal justice or law enforcement, after meeting other academic guidelines. Students can apply for scholarships by checking the website, https://www.jcjc.edu/alumni_foundation/scholarships/ through March 2023. Jones College Foundation scholarships will be awarded for the fall 2023 semester.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOK-TV

Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Individual attempts to bring weapon to NEHS basketball game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District announce a weapon was discovered in a bag carried by an individual attempting entry to a NEHS basketball game. The individual was denied entry by school resource officers. Additional law enforcement officers responded to assist and the situation ended safely without incident.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Wayne County attorney arrested in Laurel kidnapping case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player. Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Southern Miss Football officially names new defensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s football program officially announced who will fill the vacant defensive coordinator position. The appointment was announced following the departure of then two-year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong after he joined Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa Friday. Thursday...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Hattiesburg home invasion case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Hattiesburg in connection to a home invasion that happened on Friday, January 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said James Powe, 47, of Hattiesburg, kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Short Katie Avenue. He’s also […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Father accused of shooting son in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
WJTV 12

Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Food Trucks in February’ kicks off next month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Next month, downtown Hattiesburg will add some flavor with its food truck event. The second annual “Food Trucks in February” event will kick off on Feb. 4. Not only will the event include several vendors, but a slate of musical performers also is on the schedule.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

New carts, pick-up day mark Lucedale garbage collection changes

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale residents will have to slightly adjust weekly routines when a new company begins collecting the city’s waste on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A1 McDuffie Sanitation, owned by Kenneth Havens in Semmes, Ala., was awarded the new garbage service contract by the city’s board of alderman earlier this month. The previous contract […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man caught stealing catalytic converter in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Sumrall man is in jail after police said he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in Hattiesburg on Thursday, January 19. Hattiesburg police said Joseph Taylor, 27, tried to steal a catalytic converter off a truck in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 42. Police said he ran […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
msstate.edu

Mississippi State University Riley Center announces 2023 spring/summer season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (January 17, 2023) – The Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts unveils a 2023 Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series of musical superstars, theater and comedy featuring one of Mississippi’s own. The always innovative Aquila Theatre presents Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on February...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
114K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy