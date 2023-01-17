ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones: Michael Irvin compared Cowboys to a hunting dog after walloping Bucs

By Logan Mullen
 5 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys we saw Monday night looked a lot different than the group we saw the first week of the season.

Back in September’s opener, the Cowboys offense struggled to get anything going and lost to a Bucs team that everyone figured would be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. It became clear as the season went on that the result was an anomaly, and it never was more clear than Monday.

The Cowboys pummeled the Bucs 31-14 in the Super Wild Card round in what potentially could be Tom Brady’s final NFL game. In a chat with Jerry Jones after the game, Michael Irving apparently compared Dallas' group to a hunting dog.

“I was visiting with Michael Irvin right at the end of the game last night, and he was using a hunting dog analogy, but it’s true," Jones said Tuesday on "Shan and RJ." "They do put the face of the hunting dog when you finally make – find out what you’re hunting.

“They rub that dog’s face in that blood and makes sure he remembers what it tasted like and what it was like. And, boy, that enhances his instincts for the rest of time. That’s exactly the way the Cowboys I’m sure will take this victory in Tampa.”

Dallas is now set to travel to San Francisco to facer the 49ers in the divisional round. Given the Niners dramatically ended the Cowboys season last year, there should be plenty for their proverbial nose to get rubbed in before Sunday.

