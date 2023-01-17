ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL releases ticket info for possible Bill-Chiefs AFC Championship game in Atlanta

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
The NFL announced Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs can begin selling tickets to their possible AFC Championship Game meeting at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Each team is receiving an undetermined allotment of tickets, with season ticket holders for both teams who had previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Sometime Tuesday, season ticket holders will receive an email explaining how to participate in the pre-sale, and they will be provided unique passcodes tied to their season ticket account.

All other fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up to receive a passcode to participate in a presale, subject to availability, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Those fans can visit https://www.NFL.com/AFC to register for the presale.

In partnership with Ticketmaster, if available, any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. through www.ticketmaster.com, should the Bills and Chiefs win their divisional round games this weekend and advance to the championship game.

All tickets will be subject to availability and there will be a six-ticket limit on all purchases.

Kansas City hosts Jacksonville on Saturday while Buffalo hosts Cincinnati on Sunday. If only one of the teams wins, the AFC Championship Game would then be played at the home venue of the team with the best record. Meaning, Kansas City could host Cincinnati, or Buffalo could host Jacksonville.

If the AFC Championship Game is not played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 6;30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, any tickets purchased as part of the above presale opportunities would automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.To subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

