Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen and Orville Peck hosting new Country music reality show

Country music is about to get a new kind of reality show featuring three of the genre’s biggest trailblazers; Mickey Guyton , Jimmie Allen and Orville Peck .

The show, My Kind of Country , will feature Guyton , Allen and Peck as they step into the role of talent scouts focused on searching the world for Nashville’s next big star.

Executive produced by Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon , the 8-episode series will be hyper-focused on expanding the boundaries of Country music by finding talent all over the world and setting the winner up for success with a “life-changing prize.”

According to a press release surrounding the new series, Apple Music will supply “unprecedented support and exposure on the platform,” for the winner.

My Kind of Country is set to premiere March 24 on Apple TV+ and run for 8 weeks. In addition to regular appearances by Guyton, Allen and Peck, Witherspoon and Musgraves are also set to make cameos throughout the series.

