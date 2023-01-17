What Jerry Jones said about Cowboys finally beating Tom Brady

When it mattered most, the Cowboys beat Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback was 7-0 against Dallas in his career heading into Monday’s Super Wild Card round game. All of those wins had come in the regular season, but nevertheless the Cowboys had yet to find a way to beat Brady.

That changed in a big way Monday, with the Cowboys pounding the Bucs 31-14 in Tampa. The game pretty much felt out of reach by halftime, and Dallas ensured Brady didn’t let things get interesting in the second half.

It was an emphatic response to their previous losses to Brady – especially their Week 1 loss to the Bucs in Dallas this season. Jerry Jones, in his weekly appearance on “Shan and RJ,” was pleased with how the game plan came together.

"I think the respect that you have for his career needs no statement,” Jones said. “To basically, in a really adverse setting down there in Tampa, to go in and come out of there with that kind of win against a player like that -- we just read the mail there.

“We just would not and could not let him get within distance of winning that football game because he just goes to another level when those things happen. That’s his M.O., that’s his background. We basically managed our way and performed our way and kept him looking uphill all night long. On both sides of the ball it was as good of a plan as I've seen."

It was a busy evening for Brady, who threw a whopping 66 passes in the loss. He completed 35 of them for 351 yards with two touchdowns and interception in what could be his final NFL game.

