Paul George's Injury Status For 76ers-Clippers Game

Paul George is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Paul George will be upgraded to available (via Jared Greenberg of the NBA on TNT).

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in California.

For the game, the Clippers could be without one of their best players, as Paul George is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) questionable for Tuesday."

The seven-time NBA All-Star has missed the last five games, so this could be his sixth straight out of the lineup.

On the season, the former Fresno State star is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 30 games.

In addition, he is shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

The Clippers come into the evening as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-22 record in 45 games.

However, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Clippers are a solid 13-10 in the 23 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

They have one of the most talented rosters in the league, but health will be the biggest factor for them to make a deep postseason run.

As for the 76ers, they are coming off a 113-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in California.

They are 27-16 in 43 games, which has them tied for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 7-3, and the 76ers are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, they are 10-9 in 19 games away from Philadelphia.