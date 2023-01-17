Suspect in custody following weekend murder in Chesnee

An arrest has been made following a murder in the Upstate over the weekend. As we previously reported, 54 year old Christopher Humphries died at Spartanburg Regional Hospital after being shot. The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Richland Street in Chesnee.

Investigators say, Humphries was shot during a home invasion, his death was ruled a homicide. The Chesnee Police Department has announced the arrest of suspect Matthew Teamer in connection to the shooting. He faces charges of murder, kidnapping and a weapons violation stemming from the incident.