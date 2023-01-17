Guest: Oklahoma is on the brink of a renaissance that represents opportunity for investors

Sometimes, it’s easy to overlook the wonderful things we’ve grown in our own backyard. Almost everyone does it. We get caught up in the day to day of our lives and forget to appreciate the work we do and the results we see.

In Oklahoma, we’re experts at that. Hard work is part of our culture. Bragging about our accomplishments is not. But sometimes there’s a downside to humility, and in our case, it’s time to take stock in — and call attention to — what we’ve been building.

The Sooner State has changed, and we’re now on the brink of an economic renaissance led by research, science, technology and one of the strongest entrepreneurial movements in the country.

Oklahoma has a top 10 cancer center and a top 10 diabetes center, and our state ranks among the highest in conducting phase-one clinical drug trials.

In Norman, the University of Oklahoma has the No. 1 meteorology school, the leading weather radar research program, the top aviation school and one of the nation’s top engineering colleges. OU has received the prestigious Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity, which is a big reason it attracts more than $300 million in research grants every year.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State University is a national leader in agriculture research, veterinary research and drone technology development, and the University of Tulsa is one of the nation’s top-ranking institutions in cyber security, a critical industry that grows more important with every passing year.

While we can be proud of Oklahoma’s role in advancing technology, we also can be grateful for our growing economic opportunities. According to the Kauffman Foundation’s Indicators of Entrepreneurship, Oklahoma is a national leader in entrepreneurship, which may explain why our state government is investing pension dollars and other funds in startup enterprises spinning out of our research universities.

The state adopted the Invest in Oklahoma Act in 2021, and the Oklahoma Research and Development Act in 2022 to support Oklahoma startups and the commercialization of Oklahoma technology. But these aren’t just altruistic gestures. Many of these companies will be successful, and when they are, those state funds will share in the profits.

But the state is not alone. Individual Oklahomans, Oklahoma institutions and venture capitalists are climbing on board, as well, recognizing the fertile ground, ripe with investment opportunity.

Several Oklahoma institutions are investing in the Sooner State. Oklahoma City-based I2E has had an eye on Oklahoma startups, and Norman-based Boyd Street Ventures opened in 2022 to fund and nurture Oklahoma startups, particularly those with ties to OU.

We might not be seeing investors from the East and West coasts crowding into Oklahoma, but that’s OK because we have plenty of wealth in our state. However, to date, not enough of that wealth has been directed toward supporting Oklahoma’s entrepreneurial talent. In fact, a recent article in Forbes rated our state a 2 on a scale of 10 for financial accessibility for new businesses. But that’s beginning to change.

We’re betting on a line of communities across the state, including Norman, Stillwater, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, because Oklahoma is on the brink of a renaissance that represents an outstanding opportunity for our investors.

OU alumnus James Spann is founder and managing partner of Norman-based Boyd Street Ventures. He is also a Marine Corps veteran and a career executive in the healthcare and life sciences industry.