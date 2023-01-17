TULSA — The "Material Girl" is returning to Oklahoma in concert this summer.

Madonna, 64, revealed Tuesday morning plans for her "The Celebration Tour," including a July 27 Tulsa stop at the BOK Center, where she previously performed in concert in 2016 .

The best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, the music icon plans to showcase her famed catalog of hits spanning more than four decades on "The Celebration Tour."

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said in a statement.

The boundary-pushing performer announced her tour with a bawdy, star-studded video hearkening back to her trailblazing 1991 film "Truth or Dare." The new video features Madonna surrounded by celebrities like Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and culminates with Amy Schumer daring the music superstar to go on tour.

Where is Madonna's world tour 2023 going?

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global trek will launch July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and make North American stops in Tulsa, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and more. In fall, the tour will take the legendary entertainer to Europe, where she will perform in 11 cities, including London, Barcelona, Paris and Stockholm, before wrapping the trek on Dec. 1 at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome.

Special guest Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, will join the tour across all dates.

How and when to get Madonna Celebration Tour tickets

Tulsa tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com .

What are ticket prices for Madonna's tour?

Tulsa ticket prices range from $44 to $504.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Madonna returning to Oklahoma with world tour concert this summer