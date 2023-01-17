Missing vulnerable adult found dead near Salisbury home

On Monday, Jan. 16, New York State Police in Herkimer announced that they were looking for a 58-year-old Salisbury resident named Jan L. Dager, who was reported missing over the weekend. NYSP have now announced they found the man dead about a half mile from his residence.

Dager, who was described as a "vulnerable adult," was reported missing from his home on Heller Road in Salisbury on Saturday, Jan. 14.

He was found on Monday afternoon by troopers in a wooded area approximately a half a mile away from his home.

Preliminary information has led investigators to believe he died of natural causes, but they will continue to investigate.