Mother and two kids critical after being hit by an SUV in North Lakeland

A mother and two children are in critical condition after they darted into the southbound lane of Socrum Loop Road near Fernery Road on Sunday and into the path of a sport utility vehicle, Lakeland police said.

Officers responded at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday to a traffic crash near Socrum Loop Road and Fernery Road in Lakeland. The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived on scene and began providing life-saving measures.

Both children were transported to Tampa General Hospital via helicopter. The adult was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment. All appeared to have critical injuries at the time of their transport.

Police identified the mother as Catherine DeClaire, 36, and said the children were ages 8 and 10. They are from Ruskin.

So far in their investigation, police said a 1996 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Socrum Loop Road near Fernery Road when DeClaire and her two children darted into the roadway and into the path of the SUV. The driver applied the brakes and attempted to avoid the pedestrians but was unsuccessful and all three pedestrians were struck.

Fernery Road meets Socrum Loop Road about 200 yards south of an Interstate 4 exit and about 300 yards north of an interstate overpass. Gas stations, restaurants and hotels line both sides of Socrum Loop.

As of Tuesday morning, no additional updates had been received on their conditions, police said. The driver of the Ford SUV, Jimmy Kasapis, 20, of Lakeland suffered no injuries.

The traffic homicide unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation that shut down the roadway for approximately three hours. Police said neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in this crash.

If anyone has any additional information regarding the crash, they are asked to contact officer Tyler Anderson at Tyler.Anderson@Lakelandgov.net.