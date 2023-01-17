ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

ADA committee eyes new projects, seeks to make Pueblo 'most accessible city' in Colorado

By Josue Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
The Pueblo ADA advisory committee has its sights set on several areas and buildings where it would like to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

Some areas at two locations — the Colorado State Fairgrounds and Pueblo Ice Arena — are in need of improved accessibility, said Sharon Campbell, co-chair of the advisory committee, which advises city and county leaders on what they can do to make Pueblo more accessible.

“Our mission is to help Pueblo become the most accessible city in the state,” Campbell said. “This year, our focus is going to be more on accessibility for mobility impairment.”

Campbell said the committee believes there are multiple entrances at the fairgrounds that lack accessibility for people who use a wheelchair or live with other mobility impairments. Passes for handicap parking are also lacking, she said, adding that the committee hopes to work with state fair leaders to address the issues.

In its four-phase, 30-year master plan, the state fair listed plans for accessibility improvements and new ADA entrances as well as enhancements to the planned remodel of the Palace of Agriculture, which is part of Phase 1. Enhanced access and mobility at its entrances, including ADA and alternative modes of transportation, are also featured in the master plan, which described ADA access as currently “insufficient."

The committee’s concerns with the Pueblo Ice Arena are with safety, Campbell said. The site has a wheelchair lift that must be operated with a specific key, she said, and a person who can operate the lift with the key should be there whenever there is a hockey game or separate activity in case of an emergency.

Seating that has been designated for people with limited mobility and who use wheelchairs has also been used as “VIP” seating, Campbell said, eliminating its use for people with disabilities who need that space.

Pueblo Bulls owner Jerry Wilhite could not be reached by the Chieftain for comment.

Sidewalks around the Mesa Junction area and other parts of Pueblo appear to be in disrepair and are an issue Campbell and the city are aware of. Andrew Hayes, the city’s director of public works, said the city is trying to spend some of its recent funds — $10 million — on projects that improve pathways across Pueblo.

Campbell said slow, incremental progress has been made in areas involving new construction and that some sidewalks are 5 feet wide, which is a focus for the city's residential areas, according to Hayes, and is two feet wider than the minimum required for ADA compliance.

“Unfortunately, Pueblo is four cities put together from the 1800s,” Campbell said. “Some of those sidewalks were put in during the 1800s and they haven’t done so well. It’s a huge, huge issue and one that is not going to have a rapid solution unless we somehow get a hold of a couple billion dollars.”

In 1990, shortly after the Americans with Disabilities Act passed, the Department of Justice toured different Colorado cities to review how accessible they were. Pueblo flunked and so did every other city, Campbell said.

Despite the early issues, the city has made “tremendous progress,” Campbell said, adding that the committee is “excited” to see an increase in funds dedicated to roadway and sidewalk projects and repairs.

“(The city) can do a lot more than they were able to do before,” Campbell said. “Before they had $4 million to work with, which sounds like a lot of money, but it doesn’t really go very far between the labor, size of concrete and inflation.”

Committee honors career of longtime member

Kristen Castor, a member of the Pueblo ADA Advisory Committee since its inception in 2002, was celebrated for her service to the committee during last week's meeting.

Castor has been a disability advocate her whole life, Campbell said, and also served on the Colorado Cross Disability Coalition.

“(Kristen) has helped many, many individuals work their way through the legal system and the bureaucracy to get their benefits that they’ve been entitled to because of disability,” Campbell said. “She has just been awesome the entire time she’s been here.”

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

