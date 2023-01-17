ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Doug and Roger found alive after statewide hog hunt

By CAROL MCKINLEY carol.mckinley@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

The pigs are all right.

Doug and Roger, the 7-month-old hogs who were stolen along with a Ford F-350 from a Comfort Inn on Tower Road have been found, their owner told the Denver Gazette Tuesday morning. Tania Lee texted: "We got a call early this morning that they found the truck trailer and the pigs are alive!"

The hogs were found in Commerce City by police at 5:48 am in their trailer cold, hungry and possibly neglected, but all in one piece. The trailer was still connected to the Ford F350, which was "slightly damaged," Lee said.

There have been no arrests in the case and not much is known about how law enforcement tracked down the animals.

Lee said that her three boys plan to show Doug and Roger at the National Western Swine event this afternoon where they will likely steal the show if not for their beauty, at least for their bizarre and unexpected journey at the hands of pig thieves who are still unknown.

The 280 lb. show hogs were taken some time Saturday night into Sunday morning from the hotel parking lot on Tower Road. The white and tan truck and the fancy white pig trailer which was hooked up to it had disappeared.

"They were distraught, understandably," said Comfort Inn desk clerk Jackie Zagal. Zagal admits that the hotel, along with 30 others along the strip near Denver International Airpot, has had numerous vehicles stolen, but no one has ever made off with livestock. "This was a first," she said.

The Lee family traveled to Denver from Washington state to show the two 7 month-old pigs at the National Western Stock Show.

The Denver police assigned a detective to the case and immediately requested surveillance footage from the hotel. It's unclear how the pigs were found, but today marks the Stock Show's two-day swine event which the Lee's were hoping to enter.

An army of internet sleuths have been on the case since the pigs went missing late Saturday, or early Sunday. Tuesday morning, a panicked post put up by Tania's sister-in-law Michelle was shared nearly 3,000 times with alerts going out to Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rick Zand

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case

DENVER (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted by a state grand jury on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges in 2021. Two years earlier, Elijah McClain died after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver suburb of Aurora. A 911...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver's snow woes prompt several mayoral candidates to offer solutions

Denver's fleet of large and smaller 4x4 truck plows took to the streets to dig the city out of its snow-covered streets, cars and buildings. The city had decided to deploy its snow plows to side streets following the clamor by a frustrated public after the previous two storms left many residents high and dry, or rather ice bound and wet. Many roads had remained packed with ice. We asked...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside church in Loveland

An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night. The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday. Investigators have not named any suspects. 
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Zoo one of 2 Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023

According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. It's not hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado Springs, is one of the most unique zoos in the nation. It's located on the side of a mountain, after all. Showing off stunning views of Colorado Springs and with many interactive exhibits, including its well-known giraffe feeding experience, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo should be on any zoo-lover's bucket list. Denver Zoo is also a great spot to visit to see a wide range of animals. Located in the heart of the city, this spot is easy to get to and frequented by Mile High tourists and locals, alike. See the full list of top American zoos in 2023 here. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors

All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

A look on the clean up of I-70

After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy