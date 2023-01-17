Doug and Roger found alive after statewide hog hunt

The pigs are all right.

Doug and Roger, the 7-month-old hogs who were stolen along with a Ford F-350 from a Comfort Inn on Tower Road have been found, their owner told the Denver Gazette Tuesday morning. Tania Lee texted: "We got a call early this morning that they found the truck trailer and the pigs are alive!"

The hogs were found in Commerce City by police at 5:48 am in their trailer cold, hungry and possibly neglected, but all in one piece. The trailer was still connected to the Ford F350, which was "slightly damaged," Lee said.

There have been no arrests in the case and not much is known about how law enforcement tracked down the animals.

Lee said that her three boys plan to show Doug and Roger at the National Western Swine event this afternoon where they will likely steal the show if not for their beauty, at least for their bizarre and unexpected journey at the hands of pig thieves who are still unknown.

The 280 lb. show hogs were taken some time Saturday night into Sunday morning from the hotel parking lot on Tower Road. The white and tan truck and the fancy white pig trailer which was hooked up to it had disappeared.

"They were distraught, understandably," said Comfort Inn desk clerk Jackie Zagal. Zagal admits that the hotel, along with 30 others along the strip near Denver International Airpot, has had numerous vehicles stolen, but no one has ever made off with livestock. "This was a first," she said.

The Lee family traveled to Denver from Washington state to show the two 7 month-old pigs at the National Western Stock Show.

The Denver police assigned a detective to the case and immediately requested surveillance footage from the hotel. It's unclear how the pigs were found, but today marks the Stock Show's two-day swine event which the Lee's were hoping to enter.

An army of internet sleuths have been on the case since the pigs went missing late Saturday, or early Sunday. Tuesday morning, a panicked post put up by Tania's sister-in-law Michelle was shared nearly 3,000 times with alerts going out to Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.

This story is developing and will be updated.