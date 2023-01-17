Read full article on original website
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Positive Steps Forward into the Rolex 24
A new season – and Corvette Racing’s 25th – will see Antonio Garcia and the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R start fourth in class for next weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. During Sunday’s 15-minute qualifying session, Garcia posted a best lap of 1:48.077 (118.582...
Island Brands USA Races Into 2023 as a Primary Sponsor of NASCAR Driver Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing
In a partnership primed for racing greatness, Island Brands USA (islandbrandsusa.com) has proudly signed on as primary sponsor of star driver Kaz Grala and the Sam Hunt Racing team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Kaz and Island Brands USA have similar origin...
FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX announces significant campus upgrades ahead of 2023 race
South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can today announce details of their huge investment into the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 race on May 5-7th. A series of exciting upgrades include a brand-new premium hospitality Paddock Club building and the creation of the Formula 1® Team Village on the football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium.
Miguel Gomes Enjoys the Experience of Historic Arca Test at Daytona
Miguel Gomes had long dreamed to drive on the legendary Daytona International Speedway and he finally got a chance to make it into reality in mid January. The Portuguese driver made his United States debut as he became the latest EuroNASCAR driver to make the trip to NASCAR’s home country and try out America’s breed of stock cars through his participation in the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-season test with Fast Track Racing.
Castroneves, Acura Lead GTP Field at Roar’s Opening Day
The 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship edged one step closer to the starting line with the first official practice sessions of the new season at Daytona International Speedway. For months, sports car fans around the world have been anticipating the debut of the exotic, hybrid-powered prototypes in the new GTP...
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center
Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
Cadillac continues prep for qualifying, race
Every test session is a learning opportunity with the new Cadillac V-LMDh race car. Full fuel runs and work on incremental performance gains were among the main points of the test program on the second day of the Roar Before the Rolex 24 as Cadillac Racing continued preparations for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Goldburg, Griffin Grab First-Ever VP Racing Challenge Victories
The action came early and fast in the debut race of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge on Saturday. Once things settled into a rhythm, Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin logged their names into the record book as first-ever race winners in their classes. Dan Goldburg capitalized on a first-lap,...
United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Previews Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
● United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, is serving as the primary sponsor of Ryan Preece and the No. 41 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) for select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023, beginning with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Feb. 4-5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at UnitedRentals.com.
Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine, Hershel McGriff inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
On Friday night at the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomed a formidable champion of the stock car racing’s premier division, one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most successful modern-era crew chiefs and a driver who competed in NASCAR events during seven different decades as the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Cadillac V-LMDh makes competition debut
For starters, it was a productive day. Cadillac Racing’s three new hybrid prototype race cars made their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition debut in two practice sessions on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course on the first day of preparation for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Speedway Motorsports Promotes Veteran Leadership
Speedway Motorsports officials announced promotions today recognizing outstanding professional performance at Dover Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, while also expanding leadership responsibilities across all Speedway Motorsports venues. Jim Hosfelt was named vice president of safety and security at Dover Motor Speedway and director of safety and security for Speedway Motorsports. Kenton Nelson maintains his position as vice president of events at Texas Motor Speedway and adds director of events for Speedway Motorsports to his role. Kyle Nelson was named vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway.
Nominations Set, Voting Opens for Regional Arpy Awards, the RPM Outstanding Event of the Year and the 47th Annual Auto-Racing Promoter of the Year
The nomination ballot has been set for the 47th Annual Auto Racing Promoter of the Year, regional Auto Racing Promoter’s of the Year and the RPM Outstanding Event of the Year and is released below. Voting begins today and will run through midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 to...
