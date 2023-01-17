ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT

Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday

Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Amberwell Hiawatha offers childbirth classes

Expectant parents are encouraged to register now for the upcoming childbirth education class on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Amberwell Hiawatha. The childbirth education class is not just for first-time moms. Whether this is your first baby or your fifth, there is always something new and exciting to learn that will help you prepare to welcome your newborn baby into the world.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Meditech Expanse EHR Live at Amberwell Health Hiawatha Locations

Amberwell Health Hiawatha has announced a new electronic health records system is now live. This new system is called MEDITECH Expansse for patient electronic health records and is in place at Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic. It went live Nov. 1 and hospital officials said patients’ first visits after this date may take a bit longer as clinicians fully transition to the new system.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Toni Hull selected by City Attorney for commission after split vote

After the four sitting members of the Hiawatha City Commission could not come to a consensus on the next Street Commissioner, the vote was left in the hands of City Attorney Andy Delaney at Thursday night's Special Meeting of the commission. With Toni Hull and Laura Tollefson each receiving two...
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was pronounced dead after the vehicle overturned and slid down a steep embankment on a NE Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of 330th and Prairie Rd. - about 1 mile east of Raccoon Rd. - with reports of a collision that involved a semi-truck.
MUSCOTAH, KS
KSNT News

Woman dead in North Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman died in a crash in Topeka, after she was previously involved in two separate car chases with law enforcement. City of Topeka spokeswoman, Gretchen Spiker, said the Topeka Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash near Topeka Boulevard and Highway 24 in North Topeka. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KSNT News

21-year-old identified as victim of fatal North Topeka crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a fatal crash in North Topeka has been identified by the City of Topeka. Gretchen Spiker, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that Cheyenne N. Day, 21, of Topeka, was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday night. The investigation into the incident leading to her […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy