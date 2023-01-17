Expectant parents are encouraged to register now for the upcoming childbirth education class on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Amberwell Hiawatha. The childbirth education class is not just for first-time moms. Whether this is your first baby or your fifth, there is always something new and exciting to learn that will help you prepare to welcome your newborn baby into the world.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO