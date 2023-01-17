Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
KSNT
Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday
Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Amberwell Hiawatha offers childbirth classes
Expectant parents are encouraged to register now for the upcoming childbirth education class on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Amberwell Hiawatha. The childbirth education class is not just for first-time moms. Whether this is your first baby or your fifth, there is always something new and exciting to learn that will help you prepare to welcome your newborn baby into the world.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Meditech Expanse EHR Live at Amberwell Health Hiawatha Locations
Amberwell Health Hiawatha has announced a new electronic health records system is now live. This new system is called MEDITECH Expansse for patient electronic health records and is in place at Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic. It went live Nov. 1 and hospital officials said patients’ first visits after this date may take a bit longer as clinicians fully transition to the new system.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Toni Hull selected by City Attorney for commission after split vote
After the four sitting members of the Hiawatha City Commission could not come to a consensus on the next Street Commissioner, the vote was left in the hands of City Attorney Andy Delaney at Thursday night's Special Meeting of the commission. With Toni Hull and Laura Tollefson each receiving two...
WIBW
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was pronounced dead after the vehicle overturned and slid down a steep embankment on a NE Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of 330th and Prairie Rd. - about 1 mile east of Raccoon Rd. - with reports of a collision that involved a semi-truck.
KBI investigating body found in northeast Kansas attic
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.
Woman dead in North Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman died in a crash in Topeka, after she was previously involved in two separate car chases with law enforcement. City of Topeka spokeswoman, Gretchen Spiker, said the Topeka Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash near Topeka Boulevard and Highway 24 in North Topeka. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Shawnee […]
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
21-year-old identified as victim of fatal North Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a fatal crash in North Topeka has been identified by the City of Topeka. Gretchen Spiker, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that Cheyenne N. Day, 21, of Topeka, was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday night. The investigation into the incident leading to her […]
3 Topeka men charged after deputy allegedly spots them trying to steal car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Topeka men have been charged after a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted them attempting to steal a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, a deputy saw three individuals trying to steal a 2020 Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of SE Monroe Street. The three suspects were […]
