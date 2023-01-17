Read full article on original website
Tony Stewart's NASCAR Hall of Fame Speech Featured a Hilarious Shout-Out to All His Ex-Girlfriends
Back in January 2020, Tony Stewart was one of the five people who made stock car racing history as an inductee into the 11th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. For his induction speech, Tony took a brief, emotional trip down memory lane, but in classic Stewart fashion, he also snuck in a well-timed wisecrack about his ex-girlfriends.
NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: TV Schedule (January 2023)
The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony will air LIVE tonight. NASCAR is entering it’s 75 anniversary season in 2023. And on January 20th, 2023, the sport honors it’s history. View the tv schedule and inductees below. Tonight, NASCAR will honor the greats of the...
msn.com
NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Kasey Kahne returns to World of Outlaws full-time
Kasey Kahne will return to the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series for the 2023 season. It marks his second full-time season with the series. View Kasey Kahne’s 2023 car below. The 42-year-old will drive the Kasey Kahne Racing, Karavan Trailers, FuelMe #9. Justin Adams will return as the...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Ellis Leads Mercedes Domination in Rolex 24 GT Qualifying
Tried and true trumped new and unproven Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in qualifying for the GT Daytona (GTD) and GTD PRO classes of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Mercedes-AMG drivers produced the four fastest laps in the combined...
Not-so-Funny Money: Cryptocurrency Claims Another NASCAR Victim as Landon Cassill Loses a Full-Time Xfinity Series Ride
Respected NASCAR veteran Landon Cassill won't be able to run the full Xfinity Series schedule because of a funding issue. The post Not-so-Funny Money: Cryptocurrency Claims Another NASCAR Victim as Landon Cassill Loses a Full-Time Xfinity Series Ride appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kirk Shelmerdine, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Dale Earnhardt's Crew Chief, Talks About What Made "The Intimidator" a Legend
On Friday night, Kirk Shelmerdine will officially be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Matt Kenseth, the 2003 Cup Series champion, and 95-year-old Hershel McGriff, who was named in the "NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers" list released in 1998. Unlike his two co-inductees, Shelmerdine is not being honored for what he did behind the wheel of a stock car, but rather for his prowess as a NASCAR crew chief.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Positive Steps Forward into the Rolex 24
A new season – and Corvette Racing’s 25th – will see Antonio Garcia and the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R start fourth in class for next weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. During Sunday’s 15-minute qualifying session, Garcia posted a best lap of 1:48.077 (118.582...
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Sunshine Nationals Features go to Bailes, Bronson, Page, Faulk
A stacked field of 67 DIRTcar Pro Late Models packed the Volusia Speedway Park pit area Thursday night, and out came the veteran Super Late Model talent to reap the rewards. Race night #1 of the fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals was dominated mostly by a host of Super Late Model invaders, piloting their Chevy Performance 604 Crate-engine car counterparts in pursuit of Saturday’s $10,000 grand prize.
Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center
Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Previews Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
● United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, is serving as the primary sponsor of Ryan Preece and the No. 41 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) for select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023, beginning with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Feb. 4-5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at UnitedRentals.com.
Castroneves, Acura Lead GTP Field at Roar’s Opening Day
The 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship edged one step closer to the starting line with the first official practice sessions of the new season at Daytona International Speedway. For months, sports car fans around the world have been anticipating the debut of the exotic, hybrid-powered prototypes in the new GTP...
Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine, Hershel McGriff inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
On Friday night at the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomed a formidable champion of the stock car racing’s premier division, one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most successful modern-era crew chiefs and a driver who competed in NASCAR events during seven different decades as the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Nominations Set, Voting Opens for Regional Arpy Awards, the RPM Outstanding Event of the Year and the 47th Annual Auto-Racing Promoter of the Year
The nomination ballot has been set for the 47th Annual Auto Racing Promoter of the Year, regional Auto Racing Promoter’s of the Year and the RPM Outstanding Event of the Year and is released below. Voting begins today and will run through midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 to...
Miguel Gomes Enjoys the Experience of Historic Arca Test at Daytona
Miguel Gomes had long dreamed to drive on the legendary Daytona International Speedway and he finally got a chance to make it into reality in mid January. The Portuguese driver made his United States debut as he became the latest EuroNASCAR driver to make the trip to NASCAR’s home country and try out America’s breed of stock cars through his participation in the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-season test with Fast Track Racing.
NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series
With the Chicago street course so different from the usual fare, NASCAR has imposed a new rule for the July 4 holiday weekend. The post NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Horizon Hobby, ARRMA, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell Introduce Limited Edition NASCAR Cup Series Body for ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX
Horizon Hobby and ARRMA has introduced a limited edition No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang that Michael McDowell raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Only 1,200 pieces have been produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.
