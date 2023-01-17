Read full article on original website
Trial For Carroll Woman Charged With Felony Theft Set For Feb. 14
A Carroll woman accused of stealing over $ 3,000 worth of goods from a vehicle in Des Moines is scheduled for trial next month. According to Carroll County District Court records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez is charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges nearly $3,200 in reportedly stolen items were located at her home. Police tracked the missing items using a GPS device included in the stolen materials. Sanchez pled not guilty to the charge in November and had previously waived her right to a speedy trial. However, she withdrew that waiver, and a judge signed an order scheduling her jury trial to begin Feb. 14. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Sentenced Last Week
A Carroll woman accused of brandishing a firearm at a Carroll convenience store in October was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Court records show 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for the Oct. 5 incident at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Battle pulled a 9mm handgun during a dispute with an employee at the store and pointed it at three staff members, including two minors. Battle pled guilty to all three counts last week after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. However, the sentence was suspended, and Battle was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
Search Warrant Executed at Rolfe Residence ; Two Arrested
A Rolfe man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants, was apprehended earlier this month, and that also led to the arrest of another individual. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Jason Ferguson was arrested back on January 6th at the residence at 41195 320th Avenue in Rolfe. A search warrant was executed, and a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the residence. Ferguson was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference With Official Acts, both simple misdemeanors.
Storm Lake man arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to transfer title on a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Sheriff’s office seeks person who shot car on Highway 169
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot at a car on Highway 169 last week. The driver initially believed she hit a rock, but later discovered the damage was from a bullet. The driver says it happened around 6:15 Friday night. […]
Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident
(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.
Breaking News – Downtown Spencer Fire
Spencer, Iowa 1:45pm (KICD) — The Spencer Fire Department was dispatched just a few blocks from headquarters Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment. The call came after noon, and smoke could be seen bellowing from open upstairs windows at 221 Grand Avenue and adjoining buildings. Firefighters with breathing apparatus could be observed entering a stairwell leading to the upstairs apartments and the department aerial unit was positioned overhead. Around 1:30pm Chief John Conyn directed a hole to be cut in the roof so water could be sprayed into the building from above.
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
Changes Coming for New Pound in Fort Dodge Could Save Money and Animal Lives
(Brooke Bickford – Alpha Media) Over the last 18 months the city of Fort Dodge has had to pay for 38 animals to be euthanized, not due to poor health, but because the pound was the last stop on their journey to a new home that would never come.
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
Robert Dishey, 74, of Pocahontas
A Prayer Service for 74-year-old Robert Dishey of Pocahontas will be Tuesday, January 24th, at 6:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the arrangements.
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
See SRG at the Chili Cookoff…
“Holidays” is the theme this year – and the Spencer Radio Group will be entering the cookoff again this year. Stop by our booth and try our chili, our theme will be “New Years!” You’ll also want to try our delicious “pink champagne” cake!
