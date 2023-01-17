ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blocton enjoys his first visit to see the Florida Gators

On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted their second junior day of the year when Billy Napier welcomed over a dozen prospects to campus. 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-3, 268, Pike Road, AL. High) was on campus and got to talk with head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.
Gators Hold On For Key Road Win At Mississippi State

Despite some drama at the end of the game that saw things get a little bit too close for comfort the Florida Gators were able to hold on for a much-needed win, beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 61-59. The Gators were leading by a more comfortable margin of 60-50 with four minutes remaining but went cold offensively, allowing the Bulldogs to get back in the ball game. Even though the Gators got a scare they were able to hold on for the win, improving to 4-3 in the SEC.
Florida Gators recruiting visitors list: Junior day January 21st

The Florida Gators will host their second junior day of the year on Saturday as Billy Napier and his staff turn their attention to the 2024 class and beyond. Several visitors were on campus last weekend for junior day including several prospects that the Gators offered while on campus from the state of Florida.
Way too early 2023 defensive depth chart

With 35 offseason departures, Billy Napier saw quite the roster turnover after his first year as head football coach for the Florida Gators. Transfers, dismissals, and NFL bound athletes forced Florida to turn to the transfer portal and the 2023 recruiting class to fill in key holes throughout the roster.
