Despite some drama at the end of the game that saw things get a little bit too close for comfort the Florida Gators were able to hold on for a much-needed win, beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 61-59. The Gators were leading by a more comfortable margin of 60-50 with four minutes remaining but went cold offensively, allowing the Bulldogs to get back in the ball game. Even though the Gators got a scare they were able to hold on for the win, improving to 4-3 in the SEC.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO