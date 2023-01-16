Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump
VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring. This...
blueridgecountry.com
Creature Feature: Coming Home to Roost
There’s a reason—or two—vultures like hanging out near your home. It’s no secret that humans often create problems for wildlife with their relentless clearing, building and other forms of “progress.” Not so for at least one species, which has been increasing in numbers in the Blue Ridge region and elsewhere since the late 1960s.
Comments / 0