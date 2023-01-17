ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young woman charged with murder in attempted robbery that resulted in stabbing death

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago
A Daytona Beach woman was arrested and charged with the death of her boyfriend who was stabbed to death in a fight that escalated into a robbery attempt at a home last week, police said.

Kaylee Grigsby Leinum, 19, was being held Tuesday in the Volusia County Branch Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Daytona Beach police Detective Sgt. David Dinardi said Tuesday that Leinum, and her boyfriend, Devyn Strickland, 21, who was stabbed to death, had plans to rob Leinum's ex-boyfriend when they went to his Shady Place home on Wednesday.

The plan was to take $1,000 that Leinum knew he had, Dinardi said.

While at the home, the men argued over Leinum, and then Strickland pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob the ex-boyfriend, Dinardi said.

Strickland fired multiple shots at the ex-boyfriend, who was saved by a cell phone in his pocket that was hit by a bullet, said Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young.

The ex-boyfriend, then pulled out a knife and stabbed Strickland, police said.

Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said Strickland and Leinum then ran from the home.

Police located them near the Shady Place home and Strickland was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he died, McCallister said.

"This was a case of self-defense," Dinardi said on Tuesday. "(The ex-boyfriend) was justified in killing Devyn Strickland."

