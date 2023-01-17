Read full article on original website
WTVM
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
WTVM
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk, in Phenix City. During a bond hearing for 29 year old, Damon Daniels Jr, Tuesday the state presented gruesome details about how many times the victims were shot.
opelika-al.gov
OPELIKA POLICE IDENTIFY BABY JANE DOE
On January 28, 2012, Opelika Police responded to Brookhaven Trailer Park, located at 1775 Hurst Street in Opelika, AL, in reference to skeletal remains being found. A skull was located in the yard of a residence while the majority of the bones were located only a few feet into the wood line behind a trailer and the adjacent lot. During the search of the area, a pink child’s shirt and a small bundle of curly hair were also recovered. The remains were sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Va., where a medical examination was performed. The report stated that the remains were of a black female likely between 4-7 years of age who became affectionately known to the community as Baby Jane Doe. An autopsy was performed and notated fractures to her skull, arms, legs, shoulders, and ribs; totaling more than 15 individual fractures that were attributed to blunt force trauma. These injuries all had evidence of healing and occurred sometime prior to her death. In addition, the Medical Examiner suggested that Jane Doe may have been malnourished and blind in her left eye due to a fracture in her eye socket. Jane Doe’s death was determined to be a homicide and believed to have occurred between the summer of 2010 to 2011. Since the discovery of Jane Doe’s remains detectives have reviewed over 15,000 case files from the Alabama Department of Public Health and investigated thousands of tips.
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement search for fugitive
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30. According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. “Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal...
WTVM
Troup County residents lend helping hand to those affected by recent tornado
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a week later after a tornado ripped through a LaGrange neighborhood, many residents of LaGrange came out to help those in need. Three churches with a vision have grown into a mission to help those affected by the storm. One Lexington Park resident I spoke...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
WTVM
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels. Michael McCarter made bond...
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man killed on Georgetown Dr. in Columbus speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New reaction from a Columbus mother whose son was shot and killed last Fall. This coming on the heels of two suspects surrendering to police as we learn a new twist in the case. According to Columbus police, the investigation revealed that Michael McCarter was being...
Armed robbery suspect appears in court over the Georgetown Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two suspects appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, facing separate charges for the same incident that ended with the shooting death of Steven Daniels on Georgetown Drive. Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely appeared in recorder’s court this morning after turning themselves in to police earlier this week. Police say Daniels was […]
WTVM
LaGrange Police department arrest suspect in connection to an aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 20, at approximately 8:30am, LaGrange Police Department, along with the assistance of other agencies, arrested Shamiya Cameron at 814 Piney Woods Drive. Cameron was located inside the residence and taken into custod. LaGrange Police Department also arrested Halee Yates for hindering the apprehension of a Fugitive.
CPD: Stolen Phenix City vehicle recovered, two firearms and arrests two juveniles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10:13 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s (CPD) Patrol Unit received an alert that a possibly stolen vehicle from Phenix City, Alabama, resided in Columbus. Columbus Police Patrol Officers located the vehicle on Cross Tie Court and searched for suspects. According to CPD, an officer discovered two juvenile suspects […]
wrbl.com
“My parents would be proud of me,”: Hardaway senior awarded $40,000 scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Hardaway High School senior had her dream come true on Thursday. 17-year-old E’lyssia Brown, was shocked to receive $40,000 from the non-profit organization, CollegeBoard. She described the surprise as “winning a car on a game show”. “I applied to a lot...
High school student seen in photo, allegedly in possession of weapon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An alarming photo was circling around social media of a Shaw High School student. The photo shows the student who allegedly had a weapon in their possession. School administrators were notified about the photo on Thursday, Jan. 19 as it was circulating on social media during school hours. Principal of Shaw […]
WTVM
Heavy police presence on 50th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’s 50th Street currently has a heavy police presence in the area. Multiple squad cars have been spotted at the unknown scene. However, the details of the presence are still unclear. Stay with News Leader as we learn more information.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
WTVM
Authorities warn people of Publisher’s Clearing House scam
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes has been around for quite a long time now. Hearing you’ve just become a millionaire may sound exciting, but it could also be too good to be true. Scammers are impersonating workers for Publisher’s Clearing House and calling older adults.
CPD arrest Columbus man after firing shots at local property owners on Ramsey Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, at 4:04 p.m., Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Ramsey Road in response to a report of shots being fired in the area. According to the Columbus Police Department, two victims reported that an unknown male with a firearm was on their property. When the […]
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
