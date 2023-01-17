ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

opelika-al.gov

OPELIKA POLICE IDENTIFY BABY JANE DOE

On January 28, 2012, Opelika Police responded to Brookhaven Trailer Park, located at 1775 Hurst Street in Opelika, AL, in reference to skeletal remains being found. A skull was located in the yard of a residence while the majority of the bones were located only a few feet into the wood line behind a trailer and the adjacent lot. During the search of the area, a pink child’s shirt and a small bundle of curly hair were also recovered. The remains were sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Va., where a medical examination was performed. The report stated that the remains were of a black female likely between 4-7 years of age who became affectionately known to the community as Baby Jane Doe. An autopsy was performed and notated fractures to her skull, arms, legs, shoulders, and ribs; totaling more than 15 individual fractures that were attributed to blunt force trauma. These injuries all had evidence of healing and occurred sometime prior to her death. In addition, the Medical Examiner suggested that Jane Doe may have been malnourished and blind in her left eye due to a fracture in her eye socket. Jane Doe’s death was determined to be a homicide and believed to have occurred between the summer of 2010 to 2011. Since the discovery of Jane Doe’s remains detectives have reviewed over 15,000 case files from the Alabama Department of Public Health and investigated thousands of tips.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement search for fugitive

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30. According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. “Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal...
WSFA

Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels. Michael McCarter made bond...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Armed robbery suspect appears in court over the Georgetown Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two suspects appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, facing separate charges for the same incident that ended with the shooting death of Steven Daniels on Georgetown Drive.  Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely appeared in recorder’s court this morning after turning themselves in to police earlier this week. Police say Daniels was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange Police department arrest suspect in connection to an aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 20, at approximately 8:30am, LaGrange Police Department, along with the assistance of other agencies, arrested Shamiya Cameron at 814 Piney Woods Drive. Cameron was located inside the residence and taken into custod. LaGrange Police Department also arrested Halee Yates for hindering the apprehension of a Fugitive.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on 50th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’s 50th Street currently has a heavy police presence in the area. Multiple squad cars have been spotted at the unknown scene. However, the details of the presence are still unclear. Stay with News Leader as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Authorities warn people of Publisher’s Clearing House scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes has been around for quite a long time now. Hearing you’ve just become a millionaire may sound exciting, but it could also be too good to be true. Scammers are impersonating workers for Publisher’s Clearing House and calling older adults.
LUMPKIN, GA

