>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO