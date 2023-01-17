Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvanians Can Now Apply for Tax Credit, Direct Payment Worth Up To $975; When To Receive Extra Cash?
Hundreds of thousands of Americans must act quickly to qualify for tax credit and direct payouts of up to $975. Residents of Pennsylvania who are elderly or disabled will be eligible for a property tax and rent rebate starting in 2023, and applications are already being accepted. Americans are also...
Stimulus update 2023: These states are handing out payments in January
Several states are preparing to send out direct payments to their residents to provide inflation relief. The checks are meant to help Americans struggling to pay the rising costs of food, gas and housing. Here are the states that will be sending out stimulus payments to their residents as soon...
CBS News
Applications open for Pennsylvania's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has given more than $7.6 billion to eligible residents since 1971, is open for applications.
wtae.com
Get the Facts on Pennsylvania sales tax
Since we pay sales tax on most things, it's usually an afterthought for some people. One Murrysville woman says she noticed she was paying sales tax on toilet paper when she shouldn't be, and she has the receipts to prove it. Mary Back's receipt shows she was charged 60 cents...
2022 Property Tax and Rent Rebate Applications Available Now
Forms for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are now available for eligible Pennsylvanians to begin claiming rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Remember – you do not need to pay anyone for assistance to apply for the rebates. Help is available from my office at no charge.
Gisele Fetterman meant the Free Store to be a five-year project. It’s now 10 years old
'I wanted to show that we could invest in the circular economy, and this is a model that can exist in any community,' she said. The post Gisele Fetterman meant the Free Store to be a five-year project. It’s now 10 years old appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance
(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
iheart.com
PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year
>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Newly minted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is stocking his executive staff of advisors, mediators, and policy experts with political veterans and loyal allies. Unlike department secretaries, the Democrat’s top staffers won’t need to be confirmed by the state Senate. But they have some...
phillyvoice.com
As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has long been a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, calling on the state to follow the paths of others in the region — New Jersey, New York and Maryland — that have passed laws in recent years. When New Jersey legalized marijuana nearly two...
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: Hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Pennsylvania is at a significant juncture in terms of winter illnesses that often strain hospitals.
Options for Naloxone available over the counter at Pennsylvania pharmacies
Pennsylvania has been in the throes of an opioid epidemic for much of the past decade. People are dying from heroin and now fentanyl overdoses. It only got worse during the COVID pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has a standing order for pharmacies across the state to make the...
wpsu.org
Rural Pennsylvanians say high living costs are their biggest issue
The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by Save the Children Action Network. Rural voters said the biggest problems were gas prices, general inflation and food prices. Three-quarters said they were changing how or what food they buy.
wtae.com
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pittsburgh moves forward with plan to relieve residents' medical debts
Pittsburgh City Council has advanced a proposal to use $1 million in covid-relief funding to alleviate residents’ medical debts. Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced the proposal last month and suggested that the city hire RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit, to buy dischargeable health care debt directly from hospitals and then forgive it.
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0