Allegheny County, PA

Applications open for Pennsylvania's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has given more than $7.6 billion to eligible residents since 1971, is open for applications.
Get the Facts on Pennsylvania sales tax

Since we pay sales tax on most things, it's usually an afterthought for some people. One Murrysville woman says she noticed she was paying sales tax on toilet paper when she shouldn't be, and she has the receipts to prove it. Mary Back's receipt shows she was charged 60 cents...
FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance

(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year

>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

