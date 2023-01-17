ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payment Processing Glitches Top Pain Point for Subscription Businesses

It’s been a tough time for subscription businesses, especially for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies focused on retail. PYMNTS’ research noted that the average subscription per retail subscriber dropped in September to 2.9, its lowest level since July 2021. We also measured a 2% dip in the share of consumers overall with retail subscriptions.
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M

Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
Automated Treasury Management Platform Tempts Business Savers with 4% Yields

As businesses cut costs and horde cash, automated treasury management systems are getting a closer look. In a bid to help businesses earn more money on their idle cash with minimal effort, FinTech startup Mayfair has launched an automated treasury management solution to help businesses earn more on idle cash.
Marqeta Web Provisioning Aimed at Boosting Mobile Wallet Use

In a bid to simplify the checkout process, Marqeta said merchants can now let users make digital wallets payments without downloading another app. According to a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release from the global card issuing platform, the company’s new web push provisioning product removes a common pain point by eliminating the need for consumers to download an app in order to complete a transaction.
Playter Expands BNPL Offerings Enabling Businesses to Use ‘Clever Credit’

Playter now enables businesses to both offer and use buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company has launched its new Paid product that enables its small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients to offer their own customers extended payment terms. This joins the BNPL provider’s Pay product that allows SMBs to receive such terms from their suppliers, Playter said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos

Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
CFPB Cracks Down on Subscription Businesses

Companies are being cautioned that they must not trick people into paying for subscriptions they don’t want. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has issued a guidance focused on “negative option” subscription services, which are those that automatically renew unless the consumer cancels, or that start with a lower fee and then automatically shift to a higher one, according to a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Web3-Based XRP Healthcare Promises Wholesale Cost Drugs

XRP Healthcare is launching what it calls the first health platform using the XRP ledger. Set to debut in the second quarter of the year, the platform will use the company’s native token — XRPH — allowing users to purchase conventional and alternative medicines, XRP Healthcare (XRPH) said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release.
More Consumers Use Digital Wallets for Healthcare Expenses

Healthcare providers may consider increasing digital wallet acceptance as patients increasingly opt for the payment method. The latest PYMNTS/ACI Worldwide collaboration, “The Mobile Wallet Challenge: Replacing Physical With Digital,” tracks the current share of consumers using a mobile wallet to pay select bills. However, that figure alone doesn’t...
Paymentus Expands Bill-Pay as Consumers Embrace ‘Cash Stuffing’

Paymentus says it is making it easier for billers to accept cash payments. The electronic bill-pay company has expanded the cash payment capabilities on its instant payment network, Paymentus said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release provided to PYMNTS. Powered by the Green Dot Network, billers connected to the Paymentus network can accept cash payments from customers at more than 90,000 locations.
U.S. Bank Offers Card for SMBs With Big Travel Expenses

U.S. Bank is launching a card for small business “road warriors” with big expenses. The bank will debut the Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard by the end of February, the company said in an announcement provided to PYMNTS Thursday (Jan. 19). The card is designed for small businesses with “frequent travel expenses” the announcement said.
UK’s Hotel Chocolat Defies Retail Slump, Will Open 50 New Stores

Hotel Chocolat said focusing on “quality over quantity” paid off during the holiday shopping season. The British omnichannel retailer of luxury chocolates and gifts said in a trading update that its comparable store sales in the United Kingdom rose 10% during the nine weeks ending Dec. 25. It...
Auto-Renewal Warnings Drive More Subscription Firms to Data-Based LTV Strategies

Subscription businesses must do a better job of locking in loyalty and rely less on tactics like auto-renewals that regulators dislike. This, as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a stern warning to subscription merchants in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that opened with a swipe at “dark patterns and other tricks used by companies to confuse and deceive consumers enrolled in subscription services.”
WASHINGTON STATE
AR Automation Can Help Small Business Retailers Fight Shopper Price ‘Rebellion’

Savvy small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may consider prioritizing automating accounts payable (AP)/accounts receivable (AR) systems to slash price tag hikes while dispensing of manual involvement headaches. Some companies are leveling off or rolling back price increases in the coming year after pandemic-related and supply chain issues precipitated rising costs...
CFOs See Savings in Item-Level Data as Corporate Belt-Tightening Continues

Non-payroll expenses are a drain on finance teams’ time and energy. Gathering, collecting and reconciling expenses are often laden with paper-based processes, chasing down receipts detailing what employees paid, determining whether they adhered to company policy — and weeks or months after the fact, finding places where costs could have been controlled more efficiently.
Streaming Platforms Leverage Mobile Payments to Entice MENA Customers

Streaming platforms are embracing mobile payments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Around the world, localizing payment methods is key for streaming platforms that don’t want to exclude potential customers. For example, Netflix has sought to broaden the range of alternative payment methods it accepts to include UPI in India and the GoPay digital wallet in Indonesia.
Bill Pay Is the Killer App for Mobile Wallets ... So Far

After getting off to a long, slow start, digital wallets are catching on in a big way. In the first challenge to the primacy of physical wallets since they were invented in the 1300s, more consumers are seeing value in — and using — the digital version as they acquaint themselves with the many powerful features these apps can do.
Upstart Offers Tools to Promote ‘Omnichannel Car Buying’

Upstart is updating its auto retail platform to help dealers offer a simpler buying experience. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace announced the new applications in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. It’s part of a larger digital evolution for the car-buying experience as consumers struggle to find affordable automobiles.
Slumping Sales Could Stoke Retail Industry’s Appetite for Digital Efficiencies

With retailers posting their worst results in a year during their most important month for sales, the time for self-guided has arrived. Instead of cranking out discounts and relying on strapped consumers to chase deals, a growing number of retailers and brands are poised to take matters into their own hands to help them weather a storm that could last for months and, by many accounts, may even worsen.
