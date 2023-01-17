ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

0-1-3-8, FIREBALL:

(zero, one, three, eight; FIREBALL: zero)

