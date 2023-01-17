Read full article on original website
Logan Misuraca set to run 2023 ARCA races at Daytona, Talladega
Logan Misuraca recently announced she will be racing in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, driving the No. 63 Spraker/PCW Racing CELSIUS Essential Energy Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Misuraca attended the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-race practice at Daytona Jan. 13-14. During the season, the Ilmor engine...
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Ellis Leads Mercedes Domination in Rolex 24 GT Qualifying
Tried and true trumped new and unproven Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in qualifying for the GT Daytona (GTD) and GTD PRO classes of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Mercedes-AMG drivers produced the four fastest laps in the combined...
Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center
Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
Island Brands USA Races Into 2023 as a Primary Sponsor of NASCAR Driver Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing
In a partnership primed for racing greatness, Island Brands USA (islandbrandsusa.com) has proudly signed on as primary sponsor of star driver Kaz Grala and the Sam Hunt Racing team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Kaz and Island Brands USA have similar origin...
FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX announces significant campus upgrades ahead of 2023 race
South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can today announce details of their huge investment into the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 race on May 5-7th. A series of exciting upgrades include a brand-new premium hospitality Paddock Club building and the creation of the Formula 1® Team Village on the football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium.
Cadillac looking forward to debut in GTP class
After two years of planning, design and development, Cadillac Racing is eagerly anticipating beginning the new era of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class with its three Cadillac V-LMDh race cars at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Qualifying for the 61st edition of the...
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Positive Steps Forward into the Rolex 24
A new season – and Corvette Racing’s 25th – will see Antonio Garcia and the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R start fourth in class for next weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. During Sunday’s 15-minute qualifying session, Garcia posted a best lap of 1:48.077 (118.582...
VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 Has Familiar Ending
They took different paths, but Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin completed weekend victory sweeps Sunday in the debut of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Goldburg cruised to a dominant win in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class while Griffin battled from behind to triumph in the GSX class for GT4-spec cars.
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Sunshine Nationals Features go to Bailes, Bronson, Page, Faulk
A stacked field of 67 DIRTcar Pro Late Models packed the Volusia Speedway Park pit area Thursday night, and out came the veteran Super Late Model talent to reap the rewards. Race night #1 of the fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals was dominated mostly by a host of Super Late Model invaders, piloting their Chevy Performance 604 Crate-engine car counterparts in pursuit of Saturday’s $10,000 grand prize.
From Strider Glides to Wheelies and Whips, Sophie Gregory Takes the Biking World by Storm
A 12-year-old from Utah is making some serious waves on two wheels when it comes to competitive racing. Sophie Gregory is a seventh grader who is already a two-time National Champion in downhill mountain biking. However, Sophie didn’t earn these accolades overnight. She’s been riding since she was a toddler....
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Drivers Yarbrough, Carpenter, McIntosh, Weaver Win at Volusia
Deep in a field of 67 DIRTcar Pro Late Model drivers, four emerged victorious for the first time in their careers at Volusia Speedway Park Friday night. Austin Yarbrough, Freddie Carpenter, Donald McIntosh and Randy Weaver were the victors of their respective Qualifying Features, each scoring a $1,500 paycheck and 75 points in the Sunshine Nationals event standings. Each of them are all in great shape to lock into the championship Feature Saturday night, following solid runs on Thursday.
Jr III Racing Finishes on the Podium in First VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race
Jr III ("Junior Three") Racing had its first IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday which saw Bijoy Garg finish on the podium in third after qualifying on the pole - the first pole position of his racing career - in the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320.
Cadillac Racing: Chip Ganassi Racing transcript
Cadillac Racing enters a new era of prototype sports car racing with the competition debut of the Cadillac V-LMDh in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Three Cadillac V-LMDh race cars will attempt to secure the pole Jan. 22 for the 61st edition of the race on Jan. 28-29. Chip Ganassi...
Miguel Gomes Enjoys the Experience of Historic Arca Test at Daytona
Miguel Gomes had long dreamed to drive on the legendary Daytona International Speedway and he finally got a chance to make it into reality in mid January. The Portuguese driver made his United States debut as he became the latest EuroNASCAR driver to make the trip to NASCAR’s home country and try out America’s breed of stock cars through his participation in the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-season test with Fast Track Racing.
Castroneves, Acura Lead GTP Field at Roar’s Opening Day
The 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship edged one step closer to the starting line with the first official practice sessions of the new season at Daytona International Speedway. For months, sports car fans around the world have been anticipating the debut of the exotic, hybrid-powered prototypes in the new GTP...
Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine, Hershel McGriff inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
On Friday night at the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomed a formidable champion of the stock car racing’s premier division, one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most successful modern-era crew chiefs and a driver who competed in NASCAR events during seven different decades as the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
What Does It Take to Broadcast a Formula 1 Race?
Formula 1 is one of the fastest sports in the world that is not easy to capture and broadcast. As digital technologies evolve, we can benefit from high-quality cameras, drones, and even helicopters that help broadcast the action. The audience can see what is going on inside the car, how it rides, and looks from the sky. People feel like they participate in a race thanks to cutting-edge broadcasting technologies. In this article, you will find the ins and outs of F1 filming.
Cadillac continues prep for qualifying, race
Every test session is a learning opportunity with the new Cadillac V-LMDh race car. Full fuel runs and work on incremental performance gains were among the main points of the test program on the second day of the Roar Before the Rolex 24 as Cadillac Racing continued preparations for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Speedway Motorsports Promotes Veteran Leadership
Speedway Motorsports officials announced promotions today recognizing outstanding professional performance at Dover Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, while also expanding leadership responsibilities across all Speedway Motorsports venues. Jim Hosfelt was named vice president of safety and security at Dover Motor Speedway and director of safety and security for Speedway Motorsports. Kenton Nelson maintains his position as vice president of events at Texas Motor Speedway and adds director of events for Speedway Motorsports to his role. Kyle Nelson was named vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway.
