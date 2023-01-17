Local School Districts ‘Pleased’ With Governor’s Budget Proposal Suggesting Additional Spending For Education

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of millions of dollars proposed to address Georgia school problems
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers discussed education during the second day of budget talks. You can’t talk about Georgia’s budget without talking about education. 55 cents of every tax dollar goes towards funding K-12 and higher education. Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a budget that includes nearly...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
Georgia Universities in decline: Funding & tuition costs out of step with inflation rates
ATLANTA, GA. - In recent years, the number of students enrolled in Georgia universities has been steadily declining. This is cause for concern as a decrease in enrollment can have far-reaching implications for our State's economy and social welfare.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp announced Georgia schools will get money for security upgrades -- but critics say it misses the point
ATLANTA — Each school in Georgia would get money to fortify its security under a budget proposal at the state Capitol. The $100 million program would look to make schools safer. Critics say it overlooks a key ingredient: gun violence. Over the last decade or more, schools across the...
Gov. Kemp unveils 2023 budget proposal including raising HOPE Scholarship to 100% of tuition
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Ahead of his trip to Davos, Switzerland, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp presented his recommendations for the AFY 2023 and FY 2024 budgets to the Georgia General Assembly. Items in the budget are intended to meet state requirements, while also providing investment in education, health, and safety.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp trumpets Georgia economy overseas as state economist warns tax collections will slow
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. State lawmakers have started digging into Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion spending proposal for next year. The second-term governor’s budget includes initiatives he promised on the campaign trail – like a one-time property...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2023-2024 General Assembly
Governor Brian Kemp today announced his administration’s Floor Leaders for the 2023-2024 General Assembly. “As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I’m proud to announce the dedicated public servants who will serve as my Floor Leaders,” said Governor Kemp. “In my first term we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families. As we enter my second term, I’m looking forward to working with these Leaders to build on those achievements. Together, we will make even more history for the Peach State.”
Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth
Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year. More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Top committee chairmanships from House Speaker Jon Burns go to rural lawmakers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has announced his list of committee assignments, and many of the most powerful committees are being headed by lawmakers outside metro Atlanta. Chairing the powerful appropriations committee is state Rep. Matt Hatchett (R-Dublin), while state Rep. Stan Gunter...
Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo
Georgians who started kindergarten the year the state adopted its K-12 education funding formula are now in their forties, but the formula remains essentially unchanged. The 1985 Quality Basic Education Act guides the state in distributing nearly $11 billion to its 1.6 million public school students, but calls for change have been growing louder in […] The post Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WALB 10
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bill aimed at making Georgia pay for unwanted pregnancies following ‘Heartbeat Law’ passing
Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Center in Spalding. Supporting GA kids aging out of foster care. Updated: 14 hours ago. It is that time of year again, you can officially start...
Lawmakers push for planning districts to strengthen Georgia’s HBCUs
Georgia's 10 historically Black colleges and universities play a vital role in the state's economy, officials said.
Turnto10.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
WMAZ
Gov. Kemp's budget gives pay raises, tax refunds and boost in education funding
Kemp released his 400-page report Friday. It heads to the Georgia General Assembly for consideration.
WRDW-TV
DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
Could Georgia mandate 50/50 custody? What you should know about the bill that could make it possible
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When Georgia couples with children divorce, current law presumes that the mother should keep custody, unless the judge finds reason to rule against her. House Bill 96 could scrap that and mandate 50/50 custody if a judge decides it's in the best interest of the child.
Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters
Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
Comments / 2